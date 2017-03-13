Palm Desert: Workshop on Recordkeeping For Your Business

Palm Desert, Ca – In a word, substantial – just ask any business owner who has unintentionally omitted or erroneously reported figures or underpaid taxes. Coachella Valley Women’s Business Center (CVWBC) will present a workshop entitled, “Recordkeeping for Your Small Business” on March 21st that is designed to help participants learn what they need to know to stay in compliance.

This highly informative session will cover such important information as the importance of keeping accurate and detailed financial records for your business, how long you need to save them, and how accurate recordkeeping can positively impact your business. Also included is information about how to determine tax formulas based on gross receipts and the business location, making this free workshop is a must for any business owner.

Facilitating the workshop will be Lance Christiansen, Information Officer with the California State Board of Equalization. Mr. Christiansen facilitates many workshops for the BOE that educate and caution business owners on how to stay in compliance with various regulations.

According to Mr. Christiansen, “You can be penalized for not keeping good records. Keeping good records makes running a business easier and it makes your tax preparation easier.”

The workshop will be held at the CVWBC office from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on March 21st at the CVWBC office at 77806 Flora Road, Suite A, in Palm Desert. This is a free workshop, but registration is required and can be obtained by visiting the CVWBC website at www.cvwbc.org and clicking on the “Workshops” tab. For more information call Kim Scanlan at (760) 345-9200.

The Coachella Valley Women’s Business Center is a program of the Inland Empire Center for Entrepreneurship at Cal State San Bernardino. Housed in the Jack H. Brown College of Business and Public Administration, IECE, which administers the program in collaboration with the U.S. Small Business Administration, is inland Southern California’s leading organization dedicated to supporting and promoting entrepreneurship. The CVWBC provides business counseling, training and mentoring for women business owners in the Coachella Valley.

The program provides services in English and Spanish to Latina business owners, currently the fastest growing group of women business owners in the country. The Coachella Valley Women’s Business Center’s hours are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit the CVWBC website at www.cvwbc.org or contact Kim Scanlan at (760) 345-9200.

For more information about Cal State San Bernardino, contact the university’s Office of strategic Communication at (909) 537-5007 and visit the news.csusb.edu.

