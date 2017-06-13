Youth Give Back to Their Peers through Grant Awards

Reach Out West End’s Youth Grantmakers (YGM) hosted their 7th annual ceremony this past Wednesday. Fourteen of the 25 high school participant cohort awarded $4,000 to three community agencies. Youth Grantmakers is a peer to peer program that raises money and grants it back to youth programs for those 13-18 years. This program encourages youth empowerment, community engagement and professional development. The cohort awarded Foothill Family Shelter $2,500, Queen of Hearts Therapeutic Riding Center Inc. $1,000 and Planned Parenthood of Orange and San Bernardino Counties $500. These three organizations are working on youth issues that include: life skills, health & wellness, household/community issues and substance abuse prevention. This is the 7th cohort of students to go through the YGM program and over these seven years the Youth Grantmakers have helped support over 20 youth programs with their annual grant.

Reach Out is a non-profit organization in Upland, California that is dedicated to embracing communities to strengthen the human bonds that enable all community members to grow, thrive, and lead. Since 1969, we have provided equal access to networks of support, quality programs, career options and opportunities to develop skills to succeed.