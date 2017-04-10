Inland Empire Winners Advance to National American Advertising Awards Finals

Eight from Inland Empire Advance to National American Advertising Awards Finals

Riverside, Ca – Eight local entries were honored with Gold Awards at the American Advertising Awards District 15 competition on Saturday, April 8, 2017, qualifying them for the national finals judging while 14 other Inland Empire entries received Silver Awards. As part of the three-tiered American Advertising Awards Competition, to qualify for the District 15 competition, entries must have won an award from the local competitions in Los Angeles, Orange County, Las Vegas, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Palm Springs or Inland Empire AAF.

Thirty-seven entries from 11 Inland Empire companies were judged amongst the 293 entries which qualified for the competition and 23 Inland Empire student entries were among the 58 student entries that were judged. The eight Inland Empire Gold winners automatically qualify to compete for a national award against winners from the other 14 districts.

District 15 Professional Gold Winners include Murrieta’s The Creative Bar, Temecula’s Magnetic Creative and Riverside’s California Baptist University. Magnetic Creative and The Creative Bar also took home two Silver Awards each. Other Silver Winners included Ontario’s Ignite Design & Advertising and Murrieta’s Pulse Marketing each taking home two Silver Awards

Five student Gold Awards were awarded to Inland Empire Students. California State University, San Bernardino student Aaron J. Smith earned two Gold Awards and California Baptist University students Jessica Schoellerman, Stephany Perea, and Matthew Cook were honored with one Gold Award each.

Silver Awards were awarded to California Baptist University Students Adam Jaynes, Jonathan Logerstedt, and Jacob Gonzalez; Platt College – Ontario student Lance Hanson; Cal Poly Pomona student Kelly Rice; and Cal State University, San Bernardino student Christopher Campbell.

The three professional and five student Gold Award entries will be automatically forwarded to the National American Advertising Awards Competition with the winners being announced in New Orleans during the 2017 ADMERICA conference in June at The Roosevelt New Orleans Hotel.

