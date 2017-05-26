Supervisors Honor the Year’s Top County Employees

San Bernardino, CA – Forty-one outstanding County employees were recognized by the Board of Supervisors today during the County’s 28th annual observance of national Public Service Recognition Week.



Employees are selected based on nominations from fellow employees and supervisors. Selection is based on outstanding service to the county and its citizens, specifically customer service, initiative and leadership, and accomplishments in pursuit of the Countywide Vision, www.sbcounty/vision. The Human Resources Department sponsored a reception for honorees and their families in the Government Center Rotunda following the event.



Public Service Recognition Week is a time to appreciate public employees across the country and around the world for the work they do serving their communities.



Board of Supervisors Chairman Robert Lovingood, Vice Chairman Curt Hagman, Supervisors James Ramos and Josie Gonzales and Interim County Chief Executive Officer Dena Smith presided over the presentations and commended not only the employees honored today but all County employees for their efforts to assist the public.



The following County employees were recognized today: