Supervisors Honor the Year’s Top County Employees
San Bernardino, CA – Forty-one outstanding County employees were recognized by the Board of Supervisors today during the County’s 28th annual observance of national Public Service Recognition Week.
Employees are selected based on nominations from fellow employees and supervisors. Selection is based on outstanding service to the county and its citizens, specifically customer service, initiative and leadership, and accomplishments in pursuit of the Countywide Vision, www.sbcounty/vision. The Human Resources Department sponsored a reception for honorees and their families in the Government Center Rotunda following the event.
Public Service Recognition Week is a time to appreciate public employees across the country and around the world for the work they do serving their communities.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Robert Lovingood, Vice Chairman Curt Hagman, Supervisors James Ramos and Josie Gonzales and Interim County Chief Executive Officer Dena Smith presided over the presentations and commended not only the employees honored today but all County employees for their efforts to assist the public.
The following County employees were recognized today:
Felisa Cardona, Administrative Office
Sam Salgado, Aging and Adult Services
Russell Bice, Agriculture/Weights and Measures
Joseph Dozier III, Airports
Eric Williams, Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
Tabitha Parker, Assessor-Recorder-County Clerk
Jaclyn Wyatt, Auditor-Controller/Treasurer/Tax Collector
Sherwin Farr, Department of Behavioral Health
Susanna Fernandez, Board of Supervisors
Amber Davis, Department of Child Support Services
Erica McCollum, Children and Family Services
Doreen Ivery, Children’s Network
Debra LuBrant-Contreras, Clerk of the Board
Kelly Graham, Community Development and Housing
Maricela Vargas, County Counsel
Karen White, District Attorney
Monique Carter, Economic Development Department
Brian Wells, Fire
Staci Scranton, First 5
BJ Cruz, Fleet Management
Karen Resendez, Human Resources
Paula Lopez, Human Services Administration
Angel Hull, Information Services
Karen Watkins, Land Use Services
Erica Jennings, Library
Jennifer Reynolds, Museum
Kimberly Stephenson, Preschool Services Department
Laura Davis, Probation
Ann Bounthavong, Public Defender
Melissa German, Department of Public Health
Randy Forby, Public Works
James “Rick” Butterworth, Purchasing
Crissy Teagardin, Real Estate Services
Kristina Stevens, Regional Parks
Malissa Stallings, Registrar of Voters
Michael Lee, Risk Management
Branden DaVault, Sheriff/Coroner/Public Administrator
Gail Joe, Special Districts
Rodney Barrios, Transitional Assistance Department
Elizabeth Childress, Veterans Affairs
Stephanie Murillo, Workforce Development Department