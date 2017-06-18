Job Seekers Encouraged to Attend 2017 East Valley Job Fair

San Bernardino, Ca – Job seekers will have an opportunity to connect with hiring employers at the 2017 East Valley Regional Job Fair on June 22. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Renaissance Room of the National Orange Show, 689 South E St. in San Bernardino.

Event organizers urge job seekers to “dress for an interview and bring plenty of resumes.” Hundreds are expected to attend.

“The East Valley Regional Job Fair is an excellent opportunity to connect employers with the employees they need and want to grow their businesses,” said Robert Lovingood, Chairman of the Board of Supervisors. “This is an exciting time for San Bernardino County. Our economy is growing, businesses are expanding and job opportunities are presenting themselves in greater numbers than ever.”

The job fair is hosted by the San Bernardino County Workforce Development Board (WDB).

Tony Myrell, Chairman of the Workforce Development Board, said job fairs such as this are one of several ways the WDB connects businesses with a skilled labor force.

“The work we do supports a strong, vibrant economy by encouraging business growth and creating opportunities for job seekers,” Myrell said.

Employers interested in taking part in the job fair are asked to RSVP no later than June 16. They can register online at http://conta.cc/2neCov4.

For more information, call (800) 451-JOBS.