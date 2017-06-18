Children’s Fund Backpack Drive

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. – Children’s Fund is requesting donations of new backpacks and school supplies for San Bernardino County foster and other vulnerable youth who are attending school in the fall.

“To benefit the youth in our county most in need, we are collecting new backpacks and school supplies until July 12th,” states Betty Chambers, program manager of Children’s Fund. “The first day of school is important. Something as simple as new school supplies and a cool backpack gives our county’s youth pride and confidence.”

The collection occurs in the summer to allow plenty of time to deliver to Children and Family Services for distribution to the youth by the first day of school in August.

“Children’s Fund’s mission is about giving our county’s vulnerable children support, opportunity and hope,” says Beth Spalding, Children’s Fund Operations Manager. “When we provide new backpacks and school supplies to them, we are letting them know that we believe in them.”

Children’s Fund relies on community partnerships with other nonprofit organizations, businesses, churches, and individuals to host a collection box and collect backpacks and school supplies. “If you would like to organize a backpack collection at your organization, please contact us at 909.379.0000,” states Chambers. “The smile on a child’s face is priceless and we thank our community partners for making those smiles bright.”

Backpack and school supply donations are being accepted at Children’s Fund, 348 W. Hospitality Lane, Suite 110, San Bernardino, CA 92408 through Wednesday, July 12, 2017. Or, you can make a monetary donation, and Children’s Fund will do the shopping for you. Donations can be made at the office, or online at www.childrensfundonline.org.