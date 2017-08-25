Is Your Marketing Strategy Stunting Your Growth Of An Ideal Client Base?

Palm Desert, California – Here is your chance to find out. On Wednesday, September 20th, at the Coachella Valley Women’s Business Center (CVWBC), Glenn Scott will be conducting his workshop entitled “The Illusions, Delusions, and Realities of Small Business Marketing”. The workshop is designed to help small business owners develop a more effective marketing strategy for attracting their ideal clients.



During this highly insightful and interactive lab-type workshop, participants learn the four principles of an effective marketing strategy and how to apply them to the marketing of their businesses. As participants work through various exercises, they develop better clarity about their products and services, target markets, specialty niches, and ideal clients. Then they are shown how to attract, filter and retain those ideal clients regardless of the channel or platform used. By session’s end each participant has developed a personalized marketing strategy that is designed to grow their business’s ideal client base exponentially.

Facilitator for the workshop is Glenn Scott, a part time Marketing Assistant at the CVWBC and owner of The Small Business Advantage a small business consulting service. Glenn has been a successful business consultant for over 40 years and has helped literally thousands of businesses of all sizes on three continents overcome their challenges.



According to Mr. Scott – “If you are not attracting enough ideal clients to sustain your business for the long haul, this is the workshop that will help you fix that”.



The workshop will be conducted from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm at the CVWBC office, located at 77806 Flora Road, Suite A, in Palm Desert. The cost is $37 with online registration. To register go to www.cvwbc.org and click on Workshops. For more information call Kim Scanlan at (760) 345-9200.



The Coachella Valley Women’s Business Center, 77806 Flora Road, Suite A, in Palm Desert is a program of the Inland Empire Center for Entrepreneurship at Cal State San Bernardino. Housed in the Jack H. Brown College of Business and Public Administration, IECE, which administers the program in collaboration with the U.S. Small Business Administration, is inland Southern California’s leading organization dedicated to supporting and promoting entrepreneurship. The CVWBC provides business counseling, training and mentoring for women business owners in the Coachella Valley.



The program provides services in English and Spanish to Latina business owners, currently the fastest growing group of women business owners in the country. The Coachella Valley Women’s Business Center’s hours are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit the CVWBC website at www.cvwbc.org or contact Kim Scanlan at (760) 345-9200.



For more information about Cal State San Bernardino, contact the university’s Office of strategic Communication at (909) 537-5007 and visit the news.csusb.edu.