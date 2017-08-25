Ontario Airport July 2017 Statistics

Domestic passenger traffic in July 2017 totaled 365,706, an increase of 8.7 percent from 336,582 in the same month the previous year. International passenger traffic increased 22 percent from 14,387 in July 2016 to 17,643 in July 2017.

For the first seven months 2017, domestic passenger traffic increased 6.9 percent from 2,319,783 in 2016 to 2,479,453 in 2017. International passenger traffic increased 5.4 percent in the seven-month period from 80,858 in 2016 to 85,230 in 2017. Overall, passenger traffic in the seven-month period increased 6.8 percent from 2,400,641 in 2016 to 2,564,683 in 2017.

Air cargo freight handled increased 8.5 percent from 43,711 tons in July 2016 to 47,445 tons in July 2017. In the first seven months of 2017, air cargo freight handled increased 14.2 percent from 292,148 tons in 2016 to 333,756 tons in 2017.

July 2017 July 2016 % Change YTD 2017 YTD 2016 % Change Passenger Traffic Domestic 365,706 336,582 8.7% 2,479,453 2,319,783 6.9% International 17,643 14,387 22.6% 85,230 80,858 5.4% Total 383,349 350,969 9.2% 2,564,683 2,400,641 6.8% Air Cargo (Tons) Freight 47,445 43,711 8.5% 333,756 292,148 14.2% Mail 2,184 1,924 13.5% 16,394 15,362 6.7% Total 49,629 45,635 8.8% 350,151 307,510 13.9%

About Ontario International Airport (ONT)

ONT is located in the Inland Empire, approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a medium-hub, full-service airport with direct commercial jet service to 16 major U.S. cities and Mexico, and connecting service to many domestic and international destinations. There are approximately 63 daily departures offered by 8 air carriers. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com.