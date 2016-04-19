500 People Attended Meet & Greet with Ontario International Airport (ONT) CEO

Ontario, CA – On April 18, 2016, the Ontario City Council hosted over 500 people comprised of public and private organizations as well as members of the community at a Meet & Greet with the New Ontario International Airport (ONT) Chief Executive Officer, Kelly J. Fredericks, P.E., A.A.E.

City of Ontario officials celebrated the return of local control of ONT and are excited about the opportunities to enhance airport operations for the benefit of the entire Southern California region. “This is an exciting time for the City of Ontario and the Southern California region,” said Mayor Paul S. Leon. “It is a time to celebrate the City’s most important economic and jobs engine [the Airport].”

Mayor pro Tem Debra Dorst-Porada stated, “We are thrilled for the growth opportunities that the community will see with the Airport. The Airport itself provides thousands of jobs for the region and we are expecting more businesses to locate within a close proximity to the Airport, which will add additional job opportunities for the area.”

The event provided an opportunity for the business and residential community to meet Mr. Fredericks and hear about what will come about to the future of ONT. “Regaining local control of ONT is important for the region, because now we can focus on what’s most important for the entire region,” said Chief Executive Officer, Kelly J. Fredericks. “Priorities for the airport will focus on the mission of the Ontario International Airport Authority, to operate and grow ONT as one of the most competitive, efficient, innovative and customer-friendly passenger, cargo and business airports in the United States.”

“One of the first investments in the Airport will be focused on enhancing the infrastructure,” said Jim W. Bowman. “We will continue to partner with our surrounding communities to provide the service and transportation amenities that our community wants to see at the Airport.”

“We look forward both as the City of Ontario, the Ontario International Authority and all the surrounding agencies in our region to providing the community the best quality, most convenient and most affordable airport available in Southern California,” said Council Member Alan D. Wapner.

For more information about the Ontario International Airport Authority, please visit www.OntarioOIAA.com or contact Jacob Green, Assistant City Manager at (909) 238-8536.

About Ontario International Airport (ONT)

ONT is located in the Inland Empire, approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a medium-hub, full-service airport with direct commercial jet service to 15 major U.S. cities and connecting service to many domestic and international destinations. There are approximately 62 daily departures offered by 8 air carriers.

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The City of Ontario and San Bernardino County formed the OIAA in August 2012 through enacting a Joint Powers Agreement. The OIAA provides overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport’s four-county catchment area. Commissioners are Ontario Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), Ontario Council Member Jim W. Bowman, San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman, Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President) and Orange County Business Council President/CEO and California Transportation Commission Chair Lucy Dunn (Secretary).

About the Transfer of Ontario International Airport (ONT)

On August 6, 2015, the City of Los Angeles and the City of Ontario announced that an agreement had been signed which will lead to the transfer of ownership of ONT to the OIAA. According to the settlement terms, Los Angeles and Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) will be reimbursed to the extent needed to make them whole regarding investments they have made in ONT, while providing job protection to the Airport’s current employees.

On January 20, 2016, after a five-month global search for an experienced aviation leader to restore ONT, the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) approved the nomination of Kelly J. Fredericks, P.E., A.A.E. to lead ONT. Mr. Fredericks began his role as Chief Executive Officer to the OIAA in March 2016.

About the City of Ontario

The City of Ontario is located in southwest San Bernardino County with a population of 163,924 (2010 census). It is uniquely positioned as the center of Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside Counties. The City is governed by a five-member City Council: Mayor Paul S. Leon, Mayor pro Tem Debra Dorst-Porada, and Council Members Alan D. Wapner, Jim W. Bowman and Paul Vincent Avila.