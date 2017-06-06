Montclair: Oli’s Tacos Wins Search For Next Great Pop-up Competition

Inland Empire’s own Mother-Daughter Taco Team to Receive a Free Pop-up Space at Montclair Place’s Moreno St. Market this Summer!

Montclair, CA –Montclair Place® (5060 N Montclair Plaza Ln, Montclair, CA) is pleased to announce the Inland Empire’s own Oli’s Tacos as the winner of its inaugural Search for the Next Great Pop-up competition. Oli’s Tacos wins a free location in Montclair Place’s brand-new Moreno St. Market Food Hall, as well as $5000 in prize money to help with the build-out and opening of the space. The pop-up is scheduled to open Friday, July 7 through Thursday, August 31.

“I am so excited to be the winner of this Pop Up competition,” says Evelin Sanchez, co-founder of Oli’s Tacos. “My mother Olivia and I started Oli’s Tacos as a way of sharing both the past and present of the Mexican food and heritage we love. That the community has embraced us is so encouraging and now this great opportunity at Montclair Place gives us the chance of a lifetime to move our operation to the next level. We are thrilled and honored and can’t wait to start serving at Montclair Place!”

Oli’s Tacos will join the newly renovated Moreno St. Market alongside national brands such as Panda Express, Pokeway, Stick House, Noodle World, Boba World, and The Crazy Crab. Offering a wide range of traditional tacos as well as creative modern incarnations, Oli’s serves handcrafted Mexican cuisine. Featuring handmade tortillas, an array of house-made salsas and a changing roster of aguas frescas and horchatas, Oli’s recipes all start with a mom-approved set of ingredients and then Evelin adds her creative touch. Options range from carne asada, carnitas, barbacoa, birria and al pastor to quesadillas, burritos, mulitas and more. Vegetarian and vegan options are also on the menu.

In addition to taking their tacos on the road to festivals around Southern California, operating a small service counter in Ontario and maintaining a loyal catering clientele, in 2016 Oli’s Tacos entered the iHeart Radio Taco Festival and went head to head with 25 of the Inland Empire’s top taco restaurants and won first place for Best Tacos in the Inland Empire!

Montclair Place is dedicated to serving and supporting the Inland Empire and the growing fast-casual and food truck community. Knowing that brick-and-mortar space can sometimes be out of reach for budding food concepts, Montclair Place shows its commitment to entrepreneurship by offering a chance to test-drive a physical space with The Search for the Next Great Pop-up competition embodying its ongoing support.