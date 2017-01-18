MSJC Kicks Off 2017 with More Classes  

Photo above: Associate professor Michael Welden welcomes students on the first day of the spring 2017 semester at Mt. San Jacinto College’s San Gorgonio Pass Campus.

San Jacinto, CA – Joanna Magoulas and Melissa Mondragon were able to get all of the classes they needed at Mt. San Jacinto College. They are two of the 16,524 students who headed to one of MSJC’s five locations on Jan. 16, 2017 – the first day of the spring 2017 semester.

In addition to its robust class scheduling, MSJC is offering more online class sections this spring to better accommodate student needs. MSJC Institutional Research Department estimated that the student headcount will be close to 18,000 by the end of the term, which includes both credit and non-credit students..

“Being back at MSJC is great! So many friendly faces and helpful people” Mondragon said, while enjoying MSJC Welcome Week booth and refreshments at the Menifee Valley Campus.

The Hemet residents, Magoulas and Mondragon live conveniently between both Menifee and San Jacinto campuses, giving them the option to attend either campus. Magoulas, 24, is studying Music Technology and Mondragon, 20, is currently studying Liberal Arts.

Students talked to counselors, worked in the computer lab and filed into classes at Mt. San Jacinto College’s San Gorgonio Pass Campus on the first day of the Spring 2017 semester.

Cherry Valley resident Jayne Otero said it was her first time attending MSJC. She plans to pursue an associate degree in social science and was pleased to attend MSJC.

“I liked the reviews,” Otero said. “I looked up the reviews online. I also like the proximity to home. That’s important. And they have really great counselors here. They help you figure out your ed (educational) plan.”

Associate professor Michael Welden said he was pleased with enrollment for his math classes at the San Gorgonio Pass Campus, but said he welcomes more students.

There is still time to register for classes at MSJC. MSJC will offer “late-start” classes that begin in March. Seats are open in a variety of classes students need to transfer to four-year universities, complete their associate degrees or earn career certificates.