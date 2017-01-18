Rancho Cucamonga Library Services Announces “Black History Cultural Arts Night”!

Rancho Cucamonga, Ca – The Rancho Cucamonga Library will be hosting its 10th Annual Black History Cultural Arts Night on Friday, February 3, 2017 from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at the Paul A. Biane Library at Victoria Gardens, 12505 Cultural Center Dr. Rancho Cucamonga 91730.

Beginning in 2007, Rancho Cucamonga Library Services has been offering fun, educational and cultural experiences for the whole family. Sponsored by the Rancho Cucamonga Library Foundation, these special cultural events are held throughout the year and have become an exciting tradition at the Library. It gives the entire family a chance to experience new and different cultures, literature and the arts.

Rancho Cucamonga’s Cultural Arts Nights will begin with a celebration of Black History Month at our “Black History Cultural Arts Night.” “This is one of my favorite Cultural Arts Nights of the year,” says Robert Karatsu, interim Library Director, “It was the first one we ever put on in 2007 and we have continued to do so ever since.”

The event will feature activities and performances for children, teens, and adults. Highlights will include a music experience performance by Makinto, a historical perspective on Black History Month by Chaffey College professor Charles Williams, traditional folktales told by storyteller Ina Buckner-Barnette, poetry readings by Back to Basics students, a tech class on genealogy, plus displays, activities and crafts. Free tickets will be available at the Biane Library and Archibald Library information desks beginning Monday, January 23.

For more information about this event, as well as our upcoming Cultural Arts Nights (Asian & Pacific Islander Heritage Night, Local History Night, Hispanic Heritage Night, and Fall into Fun) please call the Archibald or Biane Library at (909) 477-2720, visit the Library’s website www.rcpl.lib.ca.us or check us out on Facebook or Instagram @ranchocucamongalibrary.

