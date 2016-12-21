A Christmas Tradition Continues at The Salvation Army

(San Bernardino, Calif.) The San Bernardino Salvation Army Corp (www.salvationarmyusa.org) hosts its annual Christmas Dinner for hundreds of people at its headquarters, 2626 Pacific St., in San Bernardino, CA 92346. This year, the Christmas dinner will be held on Saturday, December 24 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.



“We share the joy and love of our God who sent his only begotten son, Jesus Christ, to save us from sin. He taught use to love our neighbors as ourselves. We share this Christmas meal and meals every day to show those in need that God truly cares for all of his children,” said Major Daniel Henderson, Citadel Corp director.



Since 1887, the annual San Bernardino Salvation Army Christmas dinner has served thousands of families, mothers, children and men who do not have the means to provide themselves a Christmas dinner. Some just come to enjoy fellowship with others.



People come from Bloomington, Colton, Grand Terrace, Highland, Rialto, and San Bernardino for this annual Christmas celebratory meal. The dinner often serves more than 300 people.



“This year, guests will enjoy a turkey dinner with all the trimmings, containing potatoes, gravy, stuffing, vegetables, pie and other food received from donations,” said Lt. Cathie McCully.



“Every year, volunteers come together to provide the food preparation and service of Christmas meals to dinner guests,” said Major Daniel Henderson, Commander of The Salvation Army San Bernardino Corp. “Our volunteers and staff really do an outstanding job, to make a difference for those who are less fortunate during the holiday season.”



Many of the services provided by the Salvation Army, such as this annual Community Christmas dinner, are made possible through in-kind donations and money raised through the Red Kettle Bell Ringer campaign. “It’s one of ministries your donations serve,” said Major Henderson.



Each Christmas, Inland Empire Salvation Army Corps in eight corps locations combine to serve about 1,800 people holiday meals.



The hungry families are joined by hundreds of volunteers who help prepare the food and serve meals to the families. Along with asking volunteers to help serve food, the Salvation Army is encouraging people to donate turkeys or hams, side dishes and other food by calling (909) 888-1336.



“The San Bernardino Corps also needs food every day for those at our Hospitality House living shelter,” said Lt. Cathie McCully. Up to 100 family members stay in its transitional and emergency family shelters.



For more information about the Salvation Army Christmas dinner, donations or volunteering for the Christmas dinner at The Salvation Army near you, call or visit the locations below.



San Bernardino County

• San Bernardino, 2626 Pacific Avenue, (909) 888-1336.

• Ontario, 1412 S. Euclid Ave., (909) 986-6748.

• Victorville, 14585 La Paz Drive, (760) 245-2545.

• Redlands, 838 Alta St., (909) 792-6868.



Riverside County

• Riverside, 3695 First Street, (951) 784-3571

• Moreno Valley, 14075 Frederick St., (951) 653-9131.

• Hemet, 340 S. Palm Ave., (951) 791-9495.

• Murrieta, 4020 Los Alamos Rd., (951) 677-1324



To donate by phone call 1-800-SAL-ARMY (800-725-2769).