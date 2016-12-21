Eastvale Mayor and Mayor Pro-Tem Selected

Eastvale, CA – At the December 14, 2016 Special City Council meeting, Todd Rigby (District 1), Joseph Tessari (District 2), and Brandon Plott (District 5) were sworn into office as Eastvale Council Members. The Council appointed Joseph Tessari as the new Mayor of Eastvale and Clint Lorimore as the new Mayor Pro Tem. Both Tessari and Lorimore will serve a one (1) year term in their respective positions.

“It’s a privilege to serve the City of Eastvale. I am proud and honored to be selected by the City Council to serve as Mayor. I will do my best to maintain the continued growth and prosperity of our community,” said Mayor Tessari.

Mayor Pro Tem Lorimore stated, “I’m honored by the support of my colleagues to serve as Mayor Pro Tem. I look forward to working closely with everyone in the coming year and want to extend a warm welcome to our newly elected councilmembers.”

Residents are invited to meet their new Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem, and Council Members at the first Eastvale City Council meeting of the New Year on January 11, 2017. The City Council meeting will be held at Rosa Parks Elementary School at 6:30 p.m.: 13830 Whispering Hills Drive, Eastvale, CA 92880.

Eastvale Council Members and staff wish you a safe and happy holiday season and prosperous New Year! Mayor Joseph Tessari Mayor Pro Tem Clint Lorimore.