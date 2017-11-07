New Haven in Ontario Ranch Is a Top 5 Best-Selling California Community

Ontario, CA – New Haven, a master-planned community in Ontario Ranch, is among 2017’s five best-selling communities in California, and among the top 50 nationwide, according to a report by RCLCo. The survey measures master-planned community sales in the first six months of 2017. Developed by Brookfield Residential, the 124-acre New Haven masterplan offers attached and single-family detached residences and resort-style living with abundant recreational amenities, social events and the opportunity for a well-balanced lifestyle.

Brookfield Residential has seen approximately over 170 sales for far this year, making it the most successful new community in California’s Inland Empire. Sales were particularly strong among first-time buyers and millennials. Among New Haven buyers millennials accounted for 39%, and New Haven’s share of first-time buyers was 41% of all sales in Q1and Q2 2017.

“Sales in all our New Haven neighborhoods have been strong from the day we opened in late 2015,” said John O’Brien, Vice President of Housing for Brookfield Residential. “The community offers attractive, resort-style amenities and the opportunity for smartly designed new homes at attainable prices. Surrounding these neighborhoods are the vast improvements of the larger Ontario Ranch regional masterplan, including new public schools, expanded emergency services, major new roads and vast recreational open space with parks and trails. These homes and services are particularly attractive to younger buyers. New Haven has some of the highest rates of sales to millennials of all Brookfield Residential’s master-planned communities.”

New Haven is set in the larger, regional Ontario Ranch masterplan spanning 8,200 acres thoughtfully planned with new neighborhoods, modern amenities and abundant recreation. Ontario Ranch will build approximately 47,000 homes over a 20-year period for up to 162,000 residents. Residential neighborhoods include Park Place by Lewis Community Developers and Stratham Communities, and West Haven by Lennar.

