Olive Crest Receives $13,000 from RP&B’s Annual Fundraising Activities

RIVERSIDE, Calif – Roorda, Piquet & Bessee, Inc., a professional CPA firm, presented a check for $13,228 to Olive Crest on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at RP&B’s office, 5995 Brockton Ave. in Riverside. The check was the culmination of the firm’s annual fundraising activities, which benefit local charitable organizations. The firm raised money by holding a pancake breakfast, snack sales, an annual Craft and Scrapbook event, Penny War, Texas Hold’em Poker Tournament and more.

RP&B raises over $10,000 every year for local charities. The fundraising events provide great opportunities for the team to come together and do fun things to support a worthy cause. In prior years, RP&B has raised money for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Path of Life Ministries, United Way of the Inland Valley and Riverside Meals on Wheels.

This year’s recipient, Olive Crest, is dedicated to preventing child abuse, to treating and educating at-risk children, and to preserving the family, “One Life at a Time.”® For over 40 years, Olive Crest has provided emergency and long term shelter and care for abused, vulnerable and neglected children and families in crisis. Their key focus is on child abuse prevention. They provide homes for children, teens and aged-out youth, adoption placement and support, educational support and services, independent life skills training and mentoring, counseling and mental health treatment, and family crisis intervention. For more information, visit their website at www.olivecrest.org or call 1-800-550-CHILD.

RP&B currently has a staff of 28 and are always looking to add more talent. They are a CPA firm with an exceptional reputation in the Inland Empire and have a focus in Construction, Manufacturing and Distribution, Non-Profits and a specialized niche in Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs). They were recently honored with Inavero’s 2016 Best of Accounting™ for Client Service Excellence. For more information on RP&B, visit their website at rpbcpa.com or call 951-684-7781.