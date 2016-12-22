Seeking Female Entrepreneurs in Coachella Valley

Palm Desert, Ca – The Coachella Valley Women’s Business Center is now accepting applicants for their next “It’s Your Time: Entrepreneurial Training Series for Women”.

This intensive educational program, which includes counseling, mentoring, and networking, is designed to assist female entrepreneurs in launching or growing a business. With over 350 participants over the last nine years, it has been the guiding force behind many of the valley’s successful women-owned businesses.

The program is available to women living in San Bernardino and Riverside counties. The cost to participate is based upon income and ranges from $20 to $130, a low investment considering the workshops alone are valued at well over $500.

The only caveat is that time is running out. The deadline for application submission is February 3, 2017. The program details and application can be viewed and downloaded at the CVWBC website www.cvwbc.org or for more information call their office at (760) 345-9200.

According to Kim Scanlan, Interim Program Director, “Our goal is to empower women through entrepreneurship, and this program is instrumental in helping us accomplish that.”

The Coachella Valley Women’s Business Center provides business counseling, training, and mentoring designed for women business owners and is a program of the Inland Empire Center for Entrepreneurship (IECE) at Cal State San Bernardino (CSUSB) Jack Brown College of Business and Public Administration. The center is located at located at 77806 Flora Road, Suite A in Palm Desert and is open from 9 am to 5 pm, Monday-Friday.

IECE administers the CVWBC program in collaboration with the U.S. Small Business Administration and is inland Southern California’s leading organization dedicated to supporting and promoting entrepreneurship.

