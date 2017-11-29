Omnitrans Hires Erin Rogers for Deputy GM

San Bernardino, CA – Transit veteran Erin Rogers recently joined Omnitrans to fill the newly created position of Deputy General Manager.

Rogers brings nearly three decades of experience in the transit industry to her leadership role at Omnitrans including 16 years at the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA). She held the position of Assistant General Manager at OCTA for 10 years and was responsible for oversight and management of all fixed route bus and paratransit operations.

In her role as Deputy General Manager, Rogers will report to the CEO/General Manager P. Scott Graham and work with the senior leadership team to set the direction of the organization. She plans to focus on developing a strong safety culture, excellent customer service, smart use of technology, ensuring efficient and cost effective service delivery and succession planning.

“Through teamwork, leadership, pride and enthusiasm, we will keep on our commitments to the Board of Directors while delivering outstanding transportation service in the San Bernardino Valley,” said Rogers.

In the year prior to joining Omnitrans, Rogers worked for MV Transportation, Inc. as a Regional Vice President. In this role, she was responsible for the oversight of operating contracts with clients such as Los Angeles County Metro, North County Transit District in Oceanside, and Omnitrans.

“I knew the Omnitrans team was doing great work and that there are exciting projects on the horizon, such as West Valley Connector rapid transit line and Arrow passenger rail service,” Rogers said. “I’m looking forward to being a part of the team and making positive contributions to better connect our community.”

Erin is a native of Syracuse, New York. She graduated from State University of New York, Geneseo with Bachelors of Arts degree in communications. She started her career with DAVE Transportation Services, Inc. in Boston, MA, working as a paratransit manager. Rogers has been active in industry forums such as Women’s Transportation Seminar and participated in Leadership APTA (American Public Transportation Association) and its Eno Executive Seminar.