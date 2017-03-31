“We are excited that construction is happening across Ontario. We are truly building a better tomorrow for our community and cannot wait to begin construction on more urban lifestyle districts that make Ontario a great place to live, work, and visit,” — Mayor pro Tem Debra Dorst-Porada

Ontario Builds Momentum For 2017

Ontario, CA – On March 29, 2017, the Ontario City Council hosted nearly 1,000 business leaders for its annual State of the City: Business Leadership Symposium. This event attracted representatives from the business, development, and real estate community from all over Southern California for a one-of-a-kind networking event with the region’s top deal makers.

The 2017 State of the City: Business Leadership Symposium’s theme, “MOMENTUM: Building A Better Tomorrow,” demonstrated how the City of Ontario works with stakeholders to build a better future for the residents and businesses that call Ontario home.

The 2017 State of the City: Business Leadership Symposium was held on March 29, 2017 at the Ontario Convention Center, located at 2000 E. Convention Center Way, Ontario, California 91764. Registration and Pre-Event Networking began at 5 PM followed by the State of the City Program presented by the Ontario City Council with the featured speaker, at 6 PM. Following the State of the City Program attendees were invited to join the Networking Forum.

This year’s featured speaker, #1 Best Selling Author and Motivational Speaker, Erik Qualman, provided attendees with key takeaways on how to enhance their leadership skills in today’s evolving digital world to help shape the future and build a better tomorrow. His presentation, titled “Digital Leader,” gave the audience five simple keys to success and influence by using the acronym, STAMP. STAMP stands for Simple, True, Act, Map, and People.

Council Member Alan D. Wapner said, “Having a great motivational speaker for our business community to learn some new tools to utilize in their day-to-day life is an essential element for our State of the City: Business Leadership Symposium presentation.”

In addition to Mr. Qualman’s presentation, attendees were presented with a one-of-a-kind copy of his latest book What Happens in Vegas, Stays on YouTube. The customized book features the City of Ontario’s branding with a welcome message from Erik Qualman and the Ontario City Council. The book discusses new rules for business, personal, and family reputation in today’s digital world. Throughout his presentation and in conjunction with his latest book, Mr. Qualman wanted attendees to “Keep being FLAWsome!”

“As we focus efforts on promoting our fiber-optic based broadband service, OntarioNet, Mr. Qualman’s presentation comes at the right time in this digital age to encourage our business leaders to be the next digital leaders,” said Council Member Jim W. Bowman.

Throughout the evening, attendees received an update by the Ontario City Council regarding major projects that are building momentum in the City. The following projects were discussed: Ontario Ranch, OntarioNet, Ontario’s Community College Promise Program, Ontario Arts & Culture, and major development projects throughout the City. Following the City Council and featured speaker presentations, guests enjoyed the networking forum where the Ontario City Council were present to discuss the details of development and business growth throughout the City, as well as speak on future projects.

Council Member Ruben Valencia said, “We are excited about the future of Ontario and the many development projects that are occurring throughout the City. We also want to thank the many sponsors that invest in our community and that helped fund this event.”