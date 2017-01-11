Ontario Announces 2017 State of the City Featured Speaker

Ontario, CA – The 2017 State of the City: Business Leadership Symposium will be held on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at the Ontario Convention Center. This year’s theme, “MOMENTUM: Building A Better Tomorrow,” details accomplishments and partnerships where the City of Ontario works with stakeholders to build a better future for the residents and businesses of Ontario.

This year’s featured speaker is the #1 Best Selling Author and Motivational Speaker, Erik Qualman. Mr. Qualman will provide attendees with key takeaways on how to enhance their leadership skills in today’s evolving digital world to help shape the future and build a better tomorrow. In coordination with Mr. Qualman’s presentation, City officials will present Ontario’s commitment to the future and evolution of business, the growth of residential and commercial neighborhoods throughout the City, and how Ontario continues to build momentum in making Ontario the most business-friendly City in Southern California.

Registration is now open and sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information and to register, please visit www.ontariosoc.com.

About Erik Qualman

Qualman has performed in 45 countries with: Coach, Chase, Sony PlayStation, National Restaurant Association, IBM, Facebook, SCG Thailand, ADP, UnitedHealthcare, Starbucks, M&M/Mars, National Retail Federation, Cartier, Bertelsmann, Raytheon, Chrysler, Air Force, Small Business League, Montblanc, Dairy & Deli Association, TEDx, Equinix, UGG, BlackRock, Google, Transamerica, AutoTrader and others.

Qualman gave the commencement address at the McCombs Business School (University of Texas).

He has shared the stage with: Al Gore, Peyton Manning, Julie Andrews, Magic Johnson, Malcolm Gladwell, Bill O’Reilly, Jeff Bezos, Howard Schultz, Condoleezza Rice, Brett Favre, Tony Hawk, Jay Leno, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Alan Mulally, and many others of note.

He is no stranger to the executive suite, having served as the Head of Marketing at Travelzoo (TZOO). Yet, he may be best known for writing and producing the world’s most watched social media video. His work has been on 60 Minutes, The New York Times, WSJ, USA Today, ABC News, Financial Times, Forbes, CBS News, and The Huffington Post. He is also a member of the team that broke the Guinness Book of World Record for the longest continuous podcast.

Socialnomics was a finalist for the “Book of the Year.” Fast Company lists Professor Qualman as a Top 100 Digital Influencer. He made Forbes Top 50 Power Influencer list. Qualman was Academic All-Big Ten in basketball at Michigan State University and been honored as the Michigan State University Alum of the Year. Qualman has an MBA from the McCombs School of Business. A proud husband and father, he lives with his wife and two daughters in Austin.

About Ontario’s State of the City

The 2017 State of the City: Business Leadership Symposium will be held on March 29, 2017 at the Ontario Convention Center, located at 2000 E. Convention Center Way, Ontario, California 91764. Registration and Pre-Event Networking begins at 5 PM followed by the State of the City Program presented by the Ontario City Council with the featured speaker, promptly at 6 PM. Following the State of the City Program there will be a Networking Forum.