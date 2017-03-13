American Airlines Schedules Nonstop Flights Ontario International to Chicago O’Hare

ONTARIO, Calif. – Moving to meet the growing demand for air travel this summer at Ontario International Airport (ONT), American Airlines will offer nonstop service between ONT and Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) from July 5, 2017 through August 21, 2017.

Nonstop Boeing 737-800 flights will depart from ONT daily at 12:15 a.m. and arrive ORD at 6:10 a.m. Return flights will depart from ORD daily at 8 p.m. and arrive at ONT at 10:07 p.m. American offers convenient flight connections at ORD serving many destinations on the East Coast and overseas.

Flights are available for booking at aa.com, travel agents and other reservation systems. Introductory main cabin fares one-way are as low as $127.”We are delighted that American, in recognition of the strength of the Ontario market, will add roundtrip nonstop flights to Chicago O’Hare during our two busiest months of the year,” said Kelly J. Fredericks, CEO of the Ontario International Airport Authority. “These new flights will help provide the needed seat capacity to meet the peak summer demand.”

The new American flights complement ONT nonstop flights serving Chicago Midway Airport operated by Southwest Airlines.

In all, ONT’s seven airlines will operate 63 daily departures to 15 nonstop destinations in the U.S. and Mexico, including flights to major airline connecting hubs at Dallas Fort Worth, Dallas Love Field, Chicago O’Hare, Chicago Midway, Denver, Phoenix and San Francisco.

