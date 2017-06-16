San Bernardino County: Applicants sought for retirement board vacancy

The County is inviting qualified members of the public to apply to fill a vacant seat on the Board of Retirement.

The Board of Retirement’s primary role is to have the sole and exclusive fiduciary responsibility over the assets of the County retirement system and to administer the system in a manner that will assure prompt delivery of benefits and related services to the participants and their beneficiaries.

For more information regarding the Board of Retirement, visit https://www.sbcera.org.

Those seeking appointment should possess:

At a minimum a bachelor’s or equivalent degree in economics, business/public administration, finance, accounting or other closely related field. Advanced degrees in these fields or other related fields such as law, or certifications in finance, accounting or other closely related fields shall be desired qualifications;

A minimum of two years of recent experience performing budget/financial analysis or managing financial investments in a public agency or private institution. Prior knowledge or experience with fiduciary responsibility is desirable;

Advances communication skills to express ideas with conviction and clarity;

Strong analytical skills to understand investment policies and concepts;

A strong forward-thinking visionary approach to recognize the value of present-day decisions and their impact on future plan benefits and investments;

The ability to clearly articulate SBCERA’s general policies and concepts to various audiences;

A demonstrated ability to work well with a Board, Commission, committee or other deliberative body.

Those interested in being appointed as a Board of Retirement member must submit a resume by 5 p.m. on June 26, 2017 at the following address:

San Bernardino County

Human Services Department

157 West Fifth Street, First Floor

San Bernardino, CA 92415-0440

Attn: Silvia Zayas or ExecRecruit@hr.sbcounty.gov