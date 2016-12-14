San Bernardino Community College District Trustees vote to appoint Joseph Williams as Board President

San Bernardino, CA – The San Bernardino Community College District Board of Trustees voted unanimously to appoint Joseph Williams as board president at its reorganization meeting on December 8. The SBCCD Trustees oversee San Bernardino Valley College, Crafton Hills College, the Economic Development & Corporate Training division and KVCR, the region’s National Public Radio (NPR) and Public Broadcasting System (PBS) television station.

Williams succeeds former Assemblymember John Longville as president and will be joined by Gloria Macías Harrison who will serve for the next year as vice president and Donna Ferracone as clerk.

“As a proud product of the San Bernardino Community College District, I am immensely honored to serve as Board President and help open doors of opportunity for our next generation,” said Williams. “I am looking forward to working as a team with my colleagues on the board and Chancellor Bruce Baron to continue focusing on the success of our 25,000 students and faithfully stewarding the resources entrusted to us by the public.”

Williams was appointed to the board in 2013 to fill a vacancy and in 2014 he was elected to a four-year term representing SBCCD Area 2 which includes Rialto, and the unincorporated area of Muscoy. He is CEO of the Youth Action Project and was appointed by Governor Jerry Brown to serve on the California Workforce Investment Board. In 2005, he was a student at San Bernardino Valley College and was a student trustee on the SBCCD Board. Williams earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Redlands and received a certificate in nanotechnology from the San Bernardino Community College District’s Applied Technology Training Center.

“As incoming Vice President, I am thrilled for the opportunities ahead for our students and our community,” said Macías Harrison. “The San Bernardino Community College District is building upon its 90-year history, and we are working to open our doors to more students, working to modernize our classrooms, and working with the business community to train our future workforce. This is an exciting time for us.”

Gloria Macías Harrison was reelected on Nov. 8 to serve her second four-year term. She represents SBCCD Area 5 which includes most of northern San Bernardino and the communities of Devore, Lytle Creek, Verdemont and Crestline. Macías Harrison taught for 20 years at San Bernardino Valley College and served as president of Crafton Hills College for 12 years. She earned her associates degree from San Bernardino Valley College and bachelor’s and master’s degree from the University of California, Riverside.

“Through our day-to-day educational enterprise, our district generates $621 million for our local economy,” said Ferracone, incoming board clerk. “I look forward to continuing our collaborative work to improve lives and build our economy.”

Donna Ferracone was elected to the board in 2010 to represent SBCCD Area 6 which includes the cities of Yucaipa, Redlands and the unincorporated area of Mentone. She worked at Crafton Hills College from 1988 until her retirement in 2009. At Crafton, she served as faculty, Emergency Medical Services Department Chair, Academic Senate President and Dean of Career and Technical Education. Ferracone received a nursing diploma from Queen of Angels School of Nursing in Los Angeles, has a bachelor’s in Vocational Education and a master’s in Educational Administration from the University of Redlands.

Chancellor Bruce Baron said, “I am grateful that these dedicated public servants are bringing their knowledge and passion to the San Bernardino Community College District to help create more opportunities for our young people, our families and our community.”

SBCCD Board of Trustees

Joseph Williams, President – Area 2

Gloria Macias Harrison, Vice President – Area 5

Donna Ferracone, Clerk – Area 6

John Longville, Trustee – Area 3

Frank Reyes, Trustee – Area 1

Dr. Donald L. Singer, Trustee – Area 4

Dr. Anne L. Viricel, Trustee – Area 7

Pablo Machado – SBVC Student Trustee

Beverly Rapouw – CHC Student Trustee

The San Bernardino Community College District serves 22 cities in the heart of Inland Southern California and creates new opportunities for 25,000 students each year through two fully-accredited campuses, Crafton Hills College and San Bernardino Valley College. SBCCD cultivates minds and transforms the community through its Economic Development & Corporate Training division and KVCR, the region’s National Public Radio (NPR) and Public Broadcasting System (PBS) television station. Through its day-to-day educational enterprise, SBCCD generates $621 million in local economic activity each year. Learn more at www.sanbernardino.impact.study