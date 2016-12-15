Holiday Toy Drive at Citizens Business Bank Arena

HOLIDAY TOY DRIVE COMES TO CITIZENS BUSINESS BANK ARENA

Ontario, CA – This Holiday Season join The California Highway Patrol, AM 590 The Answer and Ontario Fury as they host a Holiday Toy Drive this Saturday, December 17th from 4pm-7pm, to take place right before the Ontario Fury game vs. El Paso Coyotes at Citizens Business Bank Arena.

To participate, fans are asked to bring a new, unused, unwrapped toy to donate as they enter the Arena. Discount ticket coupons to upcoming Ontario Fury games and Disney On Ice Shows in January will be available for those who donate a toy.

What: Holiday Toy Drive hosted by CHP, AM590 and Ontario Fury

When: Saturday, December 17, 4pm – 7pm

Where: Citizens Business Bank Arena, 4000 E. Ontario Center Parkway, Ontario, CA 91764

About the Ontario Fury:

The Ontario Fury, driven by Mark Christopher Chevrolet, are the Inland Empire’s newest professional sports franchise, bringing the fast – paced, high – speed action of arena soccer to the Citizens Business Bank Arena. The team, which is part of the Major Arena Soccer League, is committed to advancing soccer at every level across Inland Southern California. Visit OntarioFury.com for information.

About AM590:

KTIE (590 AM, “AM 590 The Answer”) is a conservative talk radio station located in San Bernardino, California, broadcasting to the Inland Empire, including Riverside, Redlands and San Bernardino. By day, it broadcasts at 2500 watts and at night, just under 1000 watts, with a directional signal that also can be heard in parts of Orange County. It is owned by the Salem Media Group, based in Camarillo. Visit www.am590theanswer.com for information.

About Citizens Business Bank Arena:

Citizens Business Bank Arena, built and owned by the City of Ontario, includes 9,500 fixed seats with additional “portable” seating risers to accommodate capacities of 11,089 for concerts, 9,736 for ice hockey or arena football and 10,832 for basketball. The 225,000 square foot venue features 36 luxury suites located on two levels and a continuous concourse hosting a variety of refreshment stands, merchandise kiosks, a VIP club and other fan amenities. Citizens Business Bank Arena hosts ice hockey, soccer, and a variety of other sporting competitions, concerts, family shows, special events, conventions, school and community activities as well as private events. The Arena is home to Ontario Reign, an AHL Hockey Team, and Ontario Fury, a MASL Soccer Team. Citizens Business Bank Arena is the biggest and most modern arena within the Inland Empire, an area with over 4.2 million people. It is located in the City of Ontario, California, on a 37-acre parcel located between Haven Avenue and Milliken Avenue, Fourth Street and the I-10 Freeway. For more information visit CBBankArena.com