Three New FIAT® Dealerships Coming to Southern California
Moss Bros. Auto Group Expands Operations to Include FIAT
Riverside, CA – Inland Empire based Moss Bros. Auto Group has been selected as the newest three FIAT® dealerships in Southern California. The Italian-made FIAT brand will be at all Moss Bros. Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealerships in Riverside, San Bernardino, and Moreno Valley.
“I am thrilled to expand our operations to include the FIAT brand.”
“I am thrilled to expand our operations to include the FIAT brand.” Glenn L. Moss, President of Moss Bros. Auto Group states, “The new FIAT vehicles offer a fun and unique driving experience while offering great value and efficiency to their drivers.”
The addition to the locations is expected to increase local car sales and spur new job growth within the dealership group which now employs over 800 employees in four Inland Empire communities.
The FIAT brand was born over 100 years ago and today stands for discover through intense individualism. Since it’s return to North American in March of 2011, the brand has sold more than one million vehicles in more than 100 countries around the world. It joined hands with Chrysler Automobiles in 2014.
Moss Bros. Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT of Riverside, San Bernardino, and Moreno Valley invites current and prospective FIAT customers to their locations to test drive the new 2017 FIAT 500e, 124 Spider Classica Convertible, and 124 Spider Abarth Convertible. All Moss Bros. locations also offer Certified FIAT service.
Riverside Dealership
Moss Bros. Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT of Riverside
8151 Auto Drive, Riverside, CA 92504
951-688-6200
San Bernardino Dealership
Moss Bros. Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT of San Bernardino
1100 South E Street, San Bernardino, CA 92408
909-884-8255
Moreno Valley Dealership
Moss Bros. Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT of Moreno Valley
27810 Eucalyptus Ave., Moreno Valley, CA 92555
951-486-9288
About Moss Bros. Auto Group
In 1921, “Red” Moss, Sr. opened his first dealership in Blythe, California. In 1938, he opened the Dodge dealership in Riverside which is now Moss Bros. Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT. His son “Ade” Moss, Jr. later joined the ranks and they opened the nation’s first auto center in 1965, called “The Riverside Auto Center.” Since then, the Moss legacy has continued on to span four generations of hard working, dedicated professionals who successfully operate eight dealerships throughout the Inland Empire.
Moss Bros. Auto Group continues to expand their businesses and invest in their local community through offering the same principles of value, fairness, and teamwork that Red Moss, Sr. began with in 1921.
For more information or to find a Moss Bros. dealership near you, please visit http://www.mossbrosautogroup.com.