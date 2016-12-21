Three New FIAT® Dealerships Coming to Southern California

Moss Bros. Auto Group Expands Operations to Include FIAT

Riverside, CA – Inland Empire based Moss Bros. Auto Group has been selected as the newest three FIAT® dealerships in Southern California. The Italian-made FIAT brand will be at all Moss Bros. Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealerships in Riverside, San Bernardino, and Moreno Valley.

“I am thrilled to expand our operations to include the FIAT brand.” Glenn L. Moss, President of Moss Bros. Auto Group states, “The new FIAT vehicles offer a fun and unique driving experience while offering great value and efficiency to their drivers.”

The addition to the locations is expected to increase local car sales and spur new job growth within the dealership group which now employs over 800 employees in four Inland Empire communities.

The FIAT brand was born over 100 years ago and today stands for discover through intense individualism. Since it’s return to North American in March of 2011, the brand has sold more than one million vehicles in more than 100 countries around the world. It joined hands with Chrysler Automobiles in 2014.

Moss Bros. Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT of Riverside, San Bernardino, and Moreno Valley invites current and prospective FIAT customers to their locations to test drive the new 2017 FIAT 500e, 124 Spider Classica Convertible, and 124 Spider Abarth Convertible. All Moss Bros. locations also offer Certified FIAT service.