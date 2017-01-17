TONIGHT!! Get Your Questions Answered About the American Advertising Awards

Join us in rm 1-128 for the @aafinlandempire meeting,Tonight! Single story building,check in by our security entrance and they’ll guide you. https://t.co/ZcOVPeMlWh — The Art Institute IE (@AiInlandEmpire) January 17, 2017

San Bernardino, CA – TONIGHT, January 17, is the outstanding free seminar about entering the American Advertising Awards Inland Empire competition. The competition deadline is in just a few weeks and this event will be helpful in preparing your entries and choosing the correct categories.

This is a must-attend event if you plan on entering or are thinking of entering either the Student or Professional Competition (Well, really a suggested-attend event).

The event will be held tonight, January 17 at 6:00 pm on the campus of the Art Institute of California – Inland Empire, located at 674 E. Brier Dr. in San Bernardino.

National American Advertising Awards Committee member Mark Landon (who is also our own local competition chair) will go over the changes in categories and rules, how to enter and will answer your questions to make entering easier.

If your entries are ready to submit, you can drop them off at this event. We will also have entry envelopes available for you to take to prepare your entries. This event is FREE!

With over 200 categories covering all aspects of advertising, the American Advertising Awards Inland Empire competition is the first step in the advertising industry’s largest and most representative competition, attracting about 40,000 entries every year in local American Advertising Awards competitions.

The deadline for entries is January 27, 2017 and covers advertising that appeared January 1 through December 31, 2016.

Conducted annually by the American Advertising Federation-Inland Empire, the local Inland Empire American Advertising Awards is the first of a three-tier, national competition. Concurrently, all across the country, local entrants vie for recognition as the very best in their markets. At the second tier, local winners compete against other winners in one of 15 District competitions. District winners are then forwarded to the third tier, the national American Advertising Awards competition. Entry in the American Advertising Awards Inland Empire competition is the first step toward winning a national ADDY®

For questions about this event, contact Mark Landon at (909) 986-7502 or Mark@Landonagency.com

Competition Website: Aaf-inlandempire.com/American_Advertising_Awards