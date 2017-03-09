Fourth Annual Walk to End Homelessness April 8 at Fairmount Park

Community event raises money to support programs that assist people in obtaining housing

RIVERSIDE, Calif. – Registration has opened for the fourth annual Walk to End Homelessness, which raises money for programs that help people who are homeless transition into stable housing. This year’s walk is scheduled for the morning of Saturday, April 8 at Fairmount Park, 2601 Fairmount Boulevard in downtown Riverside.

More than 300 people participate in the walk each year, including adults, students and children. The walk makes a difference in the lives of homeless individuals and families by raising money to provide opportunities for homeless people to change their lives and become self-sufficient.

The goal of the 2017 Walk to End Homelessness is to raise $35,000 to provide individuals and families the items necessary to transition out of homelessness into permanent housing and obtain employment.

“The Walk to End Homelessness gives Riversiders an excellent opportunity to support the efforts to reduce homelessness underway in our community, and to love our neighbors without homes,” Mayor Rusty Bailey said. “Our City is mobilizing a responsible, compassionate, and thoughtful approach to this national issue that impacts everyone in our city.”

Registration for the two-mile, family friendly walk starts at 7 a.m. After a short presentation at 8 a.m., the walk will kick off at 8:15 a.m. The walk starts near the bandshell in the southeast corner of Fairmount Park, circles Lake Evans and finishes back near the bandshell. Registration is $30 for adults, $20 for students with a valid student ID and $5 for those under 18.

Non-profit organizations, social services organizations, faith-based institutions and the entire community comes out to the walk to raise money and bring awareness to programs in place to help homeless people stabilize and improve their lives.

“Riverside residents share the common goal of reducing homelessness in our community,” Mayor Pro Tem Mike Gardner said. “This event is a great way to put action behind that commitment.”

For more information on resources, programs, registration, sponsorships and volunteering visit www.EndHomeless.info.