$1.2 Million In Transportation Fund Awarded to Ontario

Ontario, CA – On October 18, 2017, the California Transportation Commission approved $1,278,000 in Active Transportation Program (ATP) funds for the City of Ontario. This grant will help pay for pedestrian improvements, such as missing sidewalks, handicap ramps and enhanced crosswalks around Sultana Elementary and De Anza Middle Schools.

The grant supplements the $1,531,680 in ATP funds received over the past three years for pedestrian oriented improvements around Euclid, Bon View, Corona, Vineyard and El Camino Elementary Schools. These much needed improvements will make these neighborhoods friendlier to pedestrians and improve the access of residents to local schools, community centers, parks, local commercial uses and transit stops which should lead to improved health.

For more information about the Active Transportation Program, please contact the City of Ontario Planning Department at (909) 395-2036.

More Transportation Stories

About the City of Ontario

The City of Ontario is Building A Better Tomorrow with urban lifestyle districts that create sustainable places to live, work and play. Located just 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles, the City of Ontario is ideally situated as Southern California’s gateway. With three major interstates, two railroads and the Ontario International Airport, Ontario offers direct access from Los Angeles to the rest of California, and to North America. With approximately 170,000 residents and residential development on the rise, Ontario looks to double its population in the next 20 years, making it one of the 100 most populated Cities in the nation. Complementing its business and residential core, Ontario dazzles with its amenities such as the Ontario Convention Center, Citizens Business Bank Arena, and the Ontario Mills Mall. To learn more about the City of Ontario, visit www.ontarioca.gov or call (909) 395-2000.