“Made in Redlands” Features Local Artists at County Museum

Above Art – Work by Jay Merryweather

Pop up exhibit previews Redlands Artist Open Studios

Redlands, CA – San Bernardino County Museum and Redlands artists are collaborating on a series of events to highlight the creative work of the local arts community. From Nov. 18 through Dec. 2, the Museum stages a popup exhibit, “Made in Redlands,” to preview the annual Open Studios Tour, scheduled around Redlands on Dec. 2. The exhibit features works by artists Anna Robles, Kim Munkres, Jay Merryweather, Amber Marie Smith, and Tim Rogers. An artist reception opening the popup exhibit is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 18, 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Museum.

On Nov. 11, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., a hands-on workshop is led by artist Amber Marie Smith. Many of the artists participating in “Made in Redlands” have studios in their own homes, and Smith will lead a creative making activity at the Museum that centers around the concept of art created at home, asking the question, “What places make your town feel like home?” Participants will use templates created by the artist to create their own home or a place that makes them feel like home.

Made in Redlands Open Studios is an annual celebration of working artists that gives visitors of all ages a behind-the-scenes look at how artisans develop and make their work. It exposes people to the artistic experience/process, connects patrons with artists, and engages the community in the soulfulness of creation. Select artists work in a variety of disciplines and studio conditions which can inspire people to connect to their own creative aspirations. The Open Studios Tours benefit the residents of Redlands and beyond through demos and community-building. In addition to the San Bernardino County Museum, The Historical Glass Museum, and the Redlands Art Association Gallery are also project participants. Tour information can be found online at https://www.facebook.com/MadeInRedlands/ or from any tour participant.

“The County Museum has a long-standing tradition of featuring the works of regional artists and makers,” said Museum Director Melissa Russo. “By partnering with ‘Made in Redlands’ we want to promote community involvement in the arts and introduce our visitors to the practice of creating and making.”

Artists participating in the Made in Redlands Popup exhibit at the Museum include:

Kim Munkres, a California potter who leans towards clean straightforward design. For her, clay roots her sense of the divine as a shaper of matter, the feminine as a sacred vessel. Kim uses ancient obvara firing techniques to create decorative vessels. She is active in creative community building for the cultural arts. She lives and works in Redlands.

Anna Robles, a ceramic artist who lives and works in Redlands. Anna’s functional and decorative ceramic pieces are strongly influenced by her interest in Mexican folk art and the many plant forms in the garden outside her home studio. Anna uses terracotta clay to hand-build elements and slip-cast organic forms to create uniquely decorated utilitarian pieces. Using low-fire, food safe slips and glazes, Anna intricately decorates each platter, bowl or vase with patterns of brightly colored forms inspired by the folk art she loves and the world around her.

Tim Rogers was the former head of Glass Studies at the Harley School in Rochester, NY, where he taught flameworking to middle and upper school students. He has degrees in fine art and teaching, and has been working with glass for since 2003. He now works and resides in California.

Amber Marie Smith was born in Redlands and graduated in 2011 from California State University, Long Beach with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Ceramics. In 2015, she earned her Master of Fine Arts degree from the Craft and Material Studies program at Virginia Commonwealth University. Recently, she attended Houston Center for Contemporary Craft for a six-month artist residency. Using primarily clay and balsa wood, Amber recreates furniture and duplicates home environments.

Jay Merryweather is a hybrid designer, artist, and educator with an MFA from Claremont Graduate University with an emphases in Fine Art and design. He runs Merryweather Studios, a Design and Fine Art studio where he has gained national and international recognition for his work. He has designed and consulted for National Geographic; Sam Pitroda, Technology Advisor to the Prime Minister of India; Jim Fallows, from “The Atlantic” magazine; Starbucks; Katherine Sullivan, Director of NOAA; Erwin Rademaker, CCO of The Port of Rotterdam; and Jack Dangermond, Esri.

The San Bernardino County Museum’s regional exhibits, events, and programs reflect the effort by the Board of Supervisors to achieve the Countywide Vision by celebrating arts, culture, and education in the county, creating quality of life for residents and visitors.

The San Bernardino County Museum is at 2024 Orange Tree Lane, at the California Street exit from Interstate 10 in Redlands. The museum is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission is $10 (adult), $8 (military or senior), $7 (student), and $5 (child aged 5 to 12). Children under five and Museum Association members are admitted free. The workshop and the exhibit are included with museum admission. Parking is free. For more information, visit www.sbcounty.gov/museum. The museum is accessible to persons with disabilities.