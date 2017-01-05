200 Menifee Area High School Students Expected at Health Occupation Discovery Camp

Hands-on Health Career Training with CNAs, EMTs, RNs, and DMS

Menifee, CA – The Inland Health Professions Coalition, in partnership with Mt. San Jacinto Nursing Program, is hosting a Health Occupations Discovery Camp, directly benefitting students from the underserved areas of Menifee, Lake Elsinore, Hemet, and Perris, California. The purpose of this event is to inspire students to learn about various health professions. Through the generosity of the Perkins Mini Grant and the California Careers Pathway Trust, this 2-day Discovery Camp will be located at Mt. San Jacinto College.

“It’s truly impactful for students to experience a college campus and explore opportunities within the health profession.” — Rehman Attar, Program Manager

200 students from 4 local schools will be participating in breakout sessions led by faculty and health professionals in the areas of Emergency Medical Technicians, Certified Nursing Assistants, Diagnostic Medical Sonography and Nursing. Students will be learning about college programs, career professions, and obtain FAFSA information. Students will also have access to ultra-sound machines, EMT gear, and other current medical technology. Press are encouraged to attend as well as any teachers in the area who want to observe.

“It’s truly impactful for students to experience a college campus and explore opportunities within the health profession. This will provide them with numerous opportunities to discover their passion, interact with professionals, gain guidance and, most importantly, drive these students towards a lifetime of success in serving their communities,” said Rehman Attar, Program Manager for the Inland Health Professions Coalition.

The Inland Health Professions Coalition is a part of Reach Out, a Non-Profit organization serving the San Bernardino and Riverside communities for the last 50 years. The Inland Health Professions Coalition supports the efforts of school districts, community colleges and universities in promoting health professions. We help fill a need for health professionals in the Inland Empire by helping students identify health-related careers and by providing work-based learning experiences.