City of Rancho Cucamonga’s Healthy RC Program to Host Free Mental Health Symposium

Rancho Cucamonga, Ca – The City of Rancho Cucamonga’s Healthy RC program is hosting a free Mental Health Symposium on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 from 6:00 – 9:00 P.M at Central Park (11200 Base Line Road, Rancho Cucamonga, 91701). The goal is to increase awareness and build a community-wide culture of support around mental health. This symposium will provide an interactive setting to address stigma associated with mental health and identify barriers that prevent community members from accessing services and resources.

“Creating avenues where mental health support services are easily accessible, culturally appropriate, and free of stigma for all residents of Rancho Cucamonga is critical to our community’s overall health.” — Mayor Michael

The agenda will feature experts from the San Bernardino County Department of Behavioral Health, San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools, and Inland Empire United Way. There will also be resources and services available from the County, City, His House Treatment Centers, San Antonio Regional Hospital, and more. The Mental Health Symposium is free, and dinner and child care will be provided for all participants.

The Mental Health Symposium is part of the continuation of Healthy RC’s Mental Healt

h Awareness Campaign that was launched in 2016. Rancho Cucamonga residents identified mental health as an important health priority for Healthy RC in the 2014 strategic planning process. In 2016 Healthy RC recognized May as Mental Health Awareness month and launched a comprehensive campaign to start the conversation around mental health, dispel the stigma, and connect people to resources and services. The Mental Health Subcommittee comprised of Healthy RC Youth Leaders, Community Champions, and Healthy RC community partners developed, implemented, and executed the campaign within the city. The campaign messages featured young mothers, working dads, teens, seniors, the Spanish community, and the greater community at large. The campaign was designed to express compassion for those struggling with mental health conditions and worked toward drawing attention to the resources available. As many as 1 in 5 people experience a mental health concern and it is more common than cancer, diabetes, and heart disease. The Mental Health Awareness Campaign and the Mental Health Symposium are avenues for the community to continue the conversation and dispel the stigma.

“Mental health is an important aspect of community health,” said Mayor Michael. “Creating avenues where mental health support services are easily accessible, culturally appropriate, and free of stigma for all residents of Rancho Cucamonga is critical to our community’s overall health. Now is the time to work together to break through the stigma associated with mental health so all people can and will access the necessary services and support.”

Healthy RC has been a successful City-community partnership since 2008, receiving national recognition from various public health organizations and The White House “Let’s Move!” initiative for their work to improve community health. Healthy RC has taken a broad approach to creating healthy minds, healthy bodies, and a clean sustainable earth. From policies that make the healthy choice the easy choice, to programs that provide knowledge and skills for a healthy lifestyle, Healthy RC is empowering their community to be the healthiest it can be.

Visit www.HealthyRC.com for a complete list of available mental health resources and to learn more about the City of Rancho Cucamonga’s Healthy RC program.

