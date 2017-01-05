Rancho Cucamonga: Public Invited to Home Tour Showcasing Energy Efficient Upgrades

Rancho Cucamonga, California – The City of Rancho Cucamonga is partnering with the Energy Network to host “Home Energy Tours: Home Upgrade in Rancho Cucamonga” providing homeowners with a unique opportunity to see first-hand how energy efficient upgrades can be incorporated into a home. Residents are invited to join us on Saturday, January 21, 2017 any time between noon and 3:00 p.m. to tour a two story Rancho Cucamonga home built in 1988 that was recently upgraded using statewide rebates and incentives through the Energy Upgrade California® Home Upgrade program. The homeowners will be available to answer questions about their experience with the upgrade process.

Homeowner Mr. Henry remarked, “Since our upgrade, we’ve noticed a tremendous saving on our electric bill. In the summer, it would sometimes climb to $700 a month when we ran our old, inefficient Air Conditioning (AC) unit all the time just to keep the house livable. Now, with our high-efficiency AC unit that’s the right size for the house, plus our new insulation and our solar system, the house stays comfortable all the time and we haven’t had an electric bill higher than $1.50. We are thrilled with our upgrade!”

The Home Energy Tour will include refreshments and a chance to meet other green-minded homeowners. Participants can also learn about financing options for energy efficient upgrades. To RSVP for the tour, please visit http://tenres.com/HomeEnergyTourRC and a confirmation email will be sent providing the address of the home and other pertinent details.

The City of Rancho Cucamonga has a partnership with The Energy Network which is administered by Los Angeles County and funded by California utility ratepayers under the auspices of the California Public Utilities Commission.

For More Information – Please contact Deborah Allen, Management Aide-Sustainability, at (909) 477-2700 extension 2047 or by email at Deborah.Allen@CityofRC.us. For more information on the green programs, energy efficiency, and solar programs available please visit www.healthyrc.info. For more information about The Energy Network workshops, contact the Energy Network at (877) 785-2237 or email homeupgrade@theenergynetwork.com.

