Menifee-Area High School Students Explore Healthcare Careers at Mt. San Jacinto College

Photo Above: Students performing a nasogastric tube insertion during the Health Occupation Discover Camp on Jan. 13, 2017 at Mt. San Jacinto College.

Menifee, CA – More than 100 high school students from Menifee and the surrounding areas explored careers in health care during the Health Occupation Discovery Camp this week at Mt. San Jacinto College.

“I found this seminar very beneficial, as I hold an interest in one day becoming a firefighter paramedic” said Cooper Smith, 16, of Canyon Lake. Cooper was with other classmates from Temescal Canyon high school.

The event was organized by a partnership between MSJC and the Inland Health Professions Coalition-Reach Out. Held at MSJC’s Menifee Valley Campus, this event offered a series of hands-on workshops for the students who came from Temescal Canyon and Val Verde high schools.

Asia Martinez and Savannah Plascencia from Temescal Canyon high has plans to work in the health field. “Someday I would like to become a physician’s assistant,” said Martinez, 17 of Corona.” Plascencia currently works as an athletic trainer assistant.

The students participated in activities that involved careers like certified nursing assistants, emergency medical technicians, registered nurses and diagnostic medical sonographers and other related careers.

The camp provided underserved communities with more access to education in the healthcare fields and inspire the next generation of healthcare professionals. Students also had the opportunity to engage with MSJC healthcare students and obtain dual enrollment information.