22nd Annual K9 Team Competition In Norco

Norco, CA – The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is proud to support the Riverside Sheriff’s Association’s 22nd Annual K9 Team Competition. The competition is set for Saturday, November 4, 2017, at 8:00 A.M. and is free to the public to attend. The event will be held at the George Ingalls Equestrian Event Center located at 3737 Crestview Dr., Norco CA 92860. The competition will highlight obedience drills, bite demonstrations, area searches and an agility course. Awards for the various competition categories will be given at a banquet later in the evening.

Law enforcement canine teams nationwide have been invited. In the past, canine teams from the western United States, the Federal Government, the Armed Forces, and other countries have competed in this prestigious event. Over 50 California law enforcement K9 teams are expected to attend this event.

In conjunction with the trials, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department will be hosting a Public Safety Exposition. Representatives from the local fire departments, the Riverside County Underwater Search and Recovery Team, Mounted Posse, Hazardous Device Team, and Special Enforcement Bureau, will be on site to provide demonstrations to the public while the K9 teams compete. The public safety fair is a rare opportunity to see public safety’s finest at work.

We are encouraging the public to attend with their families, and enjoy a fun and informative day witnessing law enforcement canine teams in action. Due to the number of canines at the event, we are asking that no personal pets be brought to the competition.

For questions or additional information, contact either Sergeant Adam Vallejo of the Riverside Sheriff’s Canine Team (951) 922-7100.