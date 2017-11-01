Fontana Civic Center Campus Welcomes Fontana Fire Protection District Headquarters

Fontana, Calif. – To commemorate the relocation of the San Bernardino County Fire Administration Office to the Fontana Civic Center Campus, the City of Fontana Mayor and Council will be joined by San Bernardino County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig and Assistant Chief Jeff Birchfield for a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for Monday, November 6, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. An open house with guided tours will follow.

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to welcome #Fontana Fire Protection District Headquarters to the Civic Center Campus next to #Fontana City Hall. pic.twitter.com/RsBD4iEssm — City of Fontana (@CityofFontanaCA) November 6, 2017

The open house (located at 17001 Upland Avenue) near Fontana City Hall and the Fontana Police Department will include displays of various engines, guided tours of the facility, refreshments and giveaways.

The Fontana Fire Protection District Division I – West Valley Headquarters serves Fontana, Bloomington, Upland, San Antonio Heights, Lytle Creek and other various area of San Bernardino County. The new area will act as a centralized location to serve the public, conduct regular planning meetings and house Fire Administration and support staff. The main line for the administration office is (909) 356-2520.

The previous administrative office will be used as a training facility.

For more information about the Fire Administration Office open house, please contact Communications and Marketing Manager Martha Guzman-Hurtado at (909) 350-6520.