$730,000 In Grants Awarded To Non-Profits By Kaiser Permanente
Fontana, CA – Continuing its strong commitment to supporting the communities it serves, Kaiser Permanente has announced a total of $730,000 in Community Benefit grants to 44 non-profit organizations in San Bernardino County for 2017 to 2018.
The grants support school districts, community based organizations, clinics, and cities to provide direct programs and services to low income, uninsured, and underserved vulnerable populations throughout San Bernardino County.
“Kaiser Permanente strives to help eliminate health disparities and build healthier communities,” said Greg Christian, Senior Vice President and Area Manager, Kaiser Foundation Hospitals/Health Plan, San Bernardino County Area. “We couldn’t do that without strong partnerships like the ones we have with these organizations. We are pleased to invest these significant resources to support our under-served populations in San Bernardino County.”
Kaiser Permanente San Bernardino County Area’s grant funding is informed by the Hospitals Community Health Needs Assessment. For 2017, the grants were awarded to organizations in one of four community health need areas: 1. Access to Care; 2. Chronic Conditions; 3. Mental and Behavioral Health; 4. Economic Instability (Education Attainment, Homelessness, Food Security, Employment Skills Development).
Programs supported by Community Benefit help families receive primary care, dental and mental health care, teach people how to manage chronic diseases, promote preventive care, provide healthy eating and active living education, and support basic needs such as employment training, food security, housing and transportation.
1. Al Shifa Free Clinic
2. Another Level for Women
3. Arrowhead United Way
4. Bear Valley Unified School District
5. Boys & Girls Club of Fontana
6. Boys & Girls Club of the Mountain Communities
7. Boys & Girls Club of Redlands
8. Bright Prospect
9. Building a Generation
10. California State University, San Bernardino
11. Children’s Fund, Inc.
12. Christian Counseling Service
13. City of Montclair
14. City of Redlands
15. City of Rialto
16. City of Yucaipa
17. Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County (Food Bank)
18. Community Health Systems, Inc.
19. Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of San Bernardino County
20. Family Service Agency of San Bernardino
21. Family Service Association
22. Foothill AIDS Project
23. Foothill Family Shelter
24. House of Ruth
25. Imtasik Family Counseling Services Inc.
26. Inland Empire United Way
27. Inland Valley Hope Partners
28. Mary’s Mercy Center, Inc.
29. Mercy House
30. Molding Hearts.Org
31. Moses House Ministries
32. New Hope Free Clinic, Inc.
33. Ontario-Montclair School District
34. Ontario-Montclair Schools Foundation
35. Project Sister
36. Samaritan Counseling Center
37. San Bernardino City Unified School District
38. San Bernardino County Sexual Assault Services Inc.
39. St. Joan of Arc/The Lord’s Table
40. THINK Together
41. Uncommon Good
42. Victor Valley Rescue Mission
43. Vision y Compromiso (Network of Promotores de Salud)
44. Well of Healing Mobile Medical Clinic
Grant funding is just one way Kaiser Permanente helps ensure that good health extends beyond our doors. Community Benefit focuses not just on grant dollars but also includes a deep engagement in community partnerships. Kaiser Permanente provides in-kind expertise and resources, including surplus equipment, food and supplies. Kaiser Permanente also donates time and expertise through volunteerism – everything from physician volunteerism at non-profit community clinics to back-to-school donation drives for local schools.
About Kaiser Permanente
Kaiser Permanente’s San Bernardino County Service Area has provided comprehensive, affordable health care to the Inland Empire for more than 70 years and serves more than 560,000 members. The San Bernardino County Service Area includes the Kaiser Foundation Hospitals in Fontana and Ontario, and medical offices in Fontana, Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga, Colton, Claremont, Montclair, Chino, San Bernardino, Victorville, Redlands and Upland.