 Skip to main content
  • Home
  • Business
  • $730,000 In Grants Awarded To Non-Profits By Kaiser Permanente

$730,000 In Grants Awarded To Non-Profits By Kaiser Permanente

By
-
   Tags:
Ontario Kaiser

$730,000 in Grants Awarded to Non-Profit Agencies by Kaiser Permanente Fontana and Ontario Medical Centers

Fontana, CA – Continuing its strong commitment to supporting the communities it serves, Kaiser Permanente has announced a total of $730,000 in Community Benefit grants to 44 non-profit organizations in San Bernardino County for 2017 to 2018.

The grants support school districts, community based organizations, clinics, and cities to provide direct programs and services to low income, uninsured, and underserved vulnerable populations throughout San Bernardino County.

“Kaiser Permanente strives to help eliminate health disparities and build healthier communities,” said Greg Christian, Senior Vice President and Area Manager, Kaiser Foundation Hospitals/Health Plan, San Bernardino County Area. “We couldn’t do that without strong partnerships like the ones we have with these organizations. We are pleased to invest these significant resources to support our under-served populations in San Bernardino County.”

Kaiser Permanente San Bernardino County Area’s grant funding is informed by the Hospitals Community Health Needs Assessment. For 2017, the grants were awarded to organizations in one of four community health need areas: 1. Access to Care; 2. Chronic Conditions; 3. Mental and Behavioral Health; 4. Economic Instability (Education Attainment, Homelessness, Food Security, Employment Skills Development).

Programs supported by Community Benefit help families receive primary care, dental and mental health care, teach people how to manage chronic diseases, promote preventive care, provide healthy eating and active living education, and support basic needs such as employment training, food security, housing and transportation.

 

1. Al Shifa Free Clinic

2. Another Level for Women

3. Arrowhead United Way

4. Bear Valley Unified School District

5. Boys & Girls Club of Fontana

6. Boys & Girls Club of the Mountain Communities

7. Boys & Girls Club of Redlands

8. Bright Prospect

9. Building a Generation

10. California State University, San Bernardino

11. Children’s Fund, Inc.

12. Christian Counseling Service

13. City of Montclair

14. City of Redlands

15. City of Rialto

16. City of Yucaipa

17. Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County (Food Bank)

18. Community Health Systems, Inc.

19. Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of San Bernardino County

20. Family Service Agency of San Bernardino

21. Family Service Association

22. Foothill AIDS Project

23. Foothill Family Shelter

24. House of Ruth

25. Imtasik Family Counseling Services Inc.

26. Inland Empire United Way

27. Inland Valley Hope Partners

28. Mary’s Mercy Center, Inc.

29. Mercy House

30. Molding Hearts.Org

31. Moses House Ministries

32. New Hope Free Clinic, Inc.

33. Ontario-Montclair School District

34. Ontario-Montclair Schools Foundation

35. Project Sister

36. Samaritan Counseling Center

37. San Bernardino City Unified School District

38. San Bernardino County Sexual Assault Services Inc.

39. St. Joan of Arc/The Lord’s Table

40. THINK Together

41. Uncommon Good

42. Victor Valley Rescue Mission

43. Vision y Compromiso (Network of Promotores de Salud)

44. Well of Healing Mobile Medical Clinic

Grant funding is just one way Kaiser Permanente helps ensure that good health extends beyond our doors. Community Benefit focuses not just on grant dollars but also includes a deep engagement in community partnerships. Kaiser Permanente provides in-kind expertise and resources, including surplus equipment, food and supplies. Kaiser Permanente also donates time and expertise through volunteerism – everything from physician volunteerism at non-profit community clinics to back-to-school donation drives for local schools.

About Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente’s San Bernardino County Service Area has provided comprehensive, affordable health care to the Inland Empire for more than 70 years and serves more than 560,000 members. The San Bernardino County Service Area includes the Kaiser Foundation Hospitals in Fontana and Ontario, and medical offices in Fontana, Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga, Colton, Claremont, Montclair, Chino, San Bernardino, Victorville, Redlands and Upland.

The Inland Empire's business and community website.

Related News

Solar Training - Grid Alternatives

Job Fair: Inland Empire Solar Careers

Ontario International Airport Authority

Ontario Airport Retail Shops to Undergo Major Remodel

CSUSB Museum

CSUSB Anthropology Museum Project ‘In|Dignity’ Receives Grant

Upland Unified School District

UUSD Partners With BITA Construction Industry Trades Program

Pomona College Orientation

Pomona College Welcomes Class of 2021

Lake Elsinore Oak Grove Crossing

Lake Elsinore Shopping Center Sells for $11.6 Million