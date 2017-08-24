$730,000 In Grants Awarded To Non-Profits By Kaiser Permanente

$730,000 in Grants Awarded to Non-Profit Agencies by Kaiser Permanente Fontana and Ontario Medical Centers

Fontana, CA – Continuing its strong commitment to supporting the communities it serves, Kaiser Permanente has announced a total of $730,000 in Community Benefit grants to 44 non-profit organizations in San Bernardino County for 2017 to 2018.

The grants support school districts, community based organizations, clinics, and cities to provide direct programs and services to low income, uninsured, and underserved vulnerable populations throughout San Bernardino County.

“Kaiser Permanente strives to help eliminate health disparities and build healthier communities,” said Greg Christian, Senior Vice President and Area Manager, Kaiser Foundation Hospitals/Health Plan, San Bernardino County Area. “We couldn’t do that without strong partnerships like the ones we have with these organizations. We are pleased to invest these significant resources to support our under-served populations in San Bernardino County.”

Kaiser Permanente San Bernardino County Area’s grant funding is informed by the Hospitals Community Health Needs Assessment. For 2017, the grants were awarded to organizations in one of four community health need areas: 1. Access to Care; 2. Chronic Conditions; 3. Mental and Behavioral Health; 4. Economic Instability (Education Attainment, Homelessness, Food Security, Employment Skills Development).

Programs supported by Community Benefit help families receive primary care, dental and mental health care, teach people how to manage chronic diseases, promote preventive care, provide healthy eating and active living education, and support basic needs such as employment training, food security, housing and transportation.