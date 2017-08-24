Job Fair: Inland Empire Solar Careers

GRID Alternatives, a national solar nonprofit, is providing a dedicated space for jobseekers and solar companies to connect! Now’s your chance to meet face-to-face with over 10 top industry employers and job training organization to start your green career or take it to the next level.

Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at the CFLC Rubidoux Youth Opportunity Center, 5656 Mission Boulevard, Riverside, CA 92509. Register here, at the CFLC Rubidoux Youth Opportunity Center, 5656 Mission Boulevard, Riverside, CA 92509. Register here, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/grid-ie-solar-career-fair-tickets-36754553860 For more information, contact Sandra Mancilla Romero at 951-471-7043, volunteerie@gridalternatives.org

Sign Up – Register Parking is available along Mission Blvd and behind the facility on Pontiac Avenue. Overflow parking is available at the Bank of America ATM parking lot located on the southwest corner of Avalon St. and Mission Blvd. Additional overflow parking is available at the Stater Bros parking lot on the northeast corner of Mission and Rubidoux Blvd. Vendors, get in front of over a hundred talented jobseekers! Don’t miss your chance to participate in the Career Fair to meet, interview, and hire diverse and talented job seekers. For more information, contact Cindy Corrales at 951-228-9381, ccorrales@gridalternatives.org

About GRID Alternatives

GRID Alternatives is a non-profit organization that makes renewable energy technology and job training accessible to underserved communities, bringing together community partners, volunteers and job trainees to implement solar power and energy efficiency for low-income families.

About Solar Training Network

The Solar Training Network is a U.S. Department of Energy SunShot Initiative program that connects solar employers with job seeker and training opportunities. It is led by the Solar Foundation, an independent nonprofit organization with a reputation for excellence in solar jobs research and workforce development.

About Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA)

Celebrating its 43rd anniversary in 2017, the Solar Energy Industries Association® is the national trade association of the U.S. solar energy industry, which now employs more than 260,000 Americans. Through advocacy and education, SEIA® is building a strong solar industry to power America. SEIA works with its 1,000 member companies to build jobs and diversity, champion the use of cost-competitive solar in America, remove market barriers and educate the public on the benefits of solar energy. Visit SEIA online at www.seia.org

About California Family Life Center – Rubidoux Youth Opportunity Center (CFLC – Rubidoux YOC)

CFLC Rubidoux YOC, a Youth Opportunity Center of Riverside County, is a proud member of the Youth Opportunities Consortium. The Consortium is led by the Council for Youth Development, the youth voice for the Riverside County Workforce Development Board. This Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Title I financially assisted program or activity is an equal opportunity employer/program. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities