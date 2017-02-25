Assessor-Recorder-County Clerk Dutton Holds Open House at Joshua Tree Office

Recorder and Clerk services are now offered at the Assessor’s Joshua Tree Office.

Joshua Tree, CA – Assessor-Recorder-County Clerk Bob Dutton, in coordination with San Bernardino County Supervisor James Ramos held an Open House to highlight the addition of Recorder and Clerk services now offered at the Joshua Tree Office. In attendance were residents who had the chance to meet with staff and learn about the new services being offered.

By utilizing existing technology, community members from the Morongo Basin are now able to have documents recorded and request copies of birth, death and marriage certificates. Marriage licenses and ceremonies are also available by appointment.

“With the large geographic size of San Bernardino County, I am pleased that we are making it easier to connect area residents and small businesses with the services they need,” said San Bernardino County Assessor-Recorder-Clerk Bob Dutton. “With the use of existing technology, county infrastructure, and staff, the addition of these new services at the Joshua Tree office means smarter use of our tax dollars, less driving for local residents, and better services to the community. We hope to duplicate these efforts in other locations in the near future.”

“The County of San Bernardino thrives when its residents and businesses are well equipped with the latest resources and services to further their goals and dreams,” said San Bernardino County Supervisor James Ramos. “Today’s announcement of the additional county services now offered in Joshua Tree expedites processes that would normally have taken hours to days to do. The County continues to progressively move forward through making services easily accessible to everyone.”

The Recorder-Clerk services hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 10am – 3pm (Closed 12pm – 1pm for lunch). To make an appointment for a marriage license or ceremony, please call (760) 995-8065.

The Joshua Tree Satellite office is located at 63665 29 Palms Hwy, 1st Floor, Joshua Tree, CA 92252. For more information on various Assessor-Recorder-Clerk services offered in San Bernardino County, please visit www.sbcounty.gov/ARC.