  • California Task Force 6 will be hosting a K9 Search and Rescue Evaluation Riverside

Riverside Rescue Dogs

Riverside, CA – An important component of the FEMA Search and Rescue Team is the search and rescue dog. Search dogs go through a rigorous 12-24 month training period before they can consider testing. In addition to searching, the K9s must be proficient in basic obedience, agility and directional control.

These dogs are expected to perform during emergency situations in unfavorable conditions, which is why they are held to a high standard. Search dogs were called to the tragic terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center on 9/11/01, Hurricane Katrina and the Washington Mudslides. During these incidents, the Canine teams worked day and night to find people that were trapped and needing rescue.

The first step to become a FEMA search dog is the Foundation Skills Assessment or “FSA.” This entry level evaluation tests the dog’s obedience, agility and directional control. Once the FSA is passed, the dog moves on to the Canine Evaluation or “CE.” This test is set up to replicate a real incident on concrete rubble, wood or brush piles.

California Task Force 6 is hosting a Canine test on Saturday March 4th and 5th, 2017, at the Engelauf Rental Equipment. The test is located at 5610 Market Street Riverside, CA 92509. Start time is at 8:00 AM and the test will run until 5:00 PM. 14 Canine Teams from Task Forces across the United States will be evaluated.

Visit our web page http://riversideca.gov/fire/.

