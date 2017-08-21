August Employment Report For the Inland Empire

Riverside, CA – The latest release from the California Employment Department (EDD) shows the Inland Empire added 2,200 jobs in July. http://soba.ucr.edu/centers/carousel/2017.08_UCR_Employment_Report.pdf

“Despite the uptick in the unemployment rate, the IE labor market is very tight even with recent increases in the labor force,” said Robert Kleinhenz, Executive Director of Research at the Center for Economic Forecasting and Development.

In percentage terms, the two fastest growing sectors in July in the Inland Empire were Real Estate (+2.8%) and Educational Services (+1.8%).

The report is published by the University of California Riverside, School of Business, Center for Economic Forecasting and Development. The full report can be seen by clicking the button below.

The UCR Center for Economic Forecasting and Development at the School of Business Administration is a major new initiative for economic research and the first world class university forecasting center in Inland Southern California. The Center creates economic forecasts and economic development products that expand understanding of one of the state’s most vital growth areas. By serving as a hub of collaboration, the Center is a place where innovative development ideas and strategies emerge from both researchers and business and government leaders.