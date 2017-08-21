The Eclipse Around The Inland Empire

Watch the Eclipse 2017 LIVE on Twitter

Watch the total solar eclipse Live on Twitter—without the funny glasses. Follow the eclipse from coast to coast with live stream coverage from The Weather Channel.

Monday, August 21 | 12PM ET – @weatherchannel | #eclipse2017 | eclipse2017.twitter.com

Solar Eclipse to Strain Riverside Public Utilities’ Solar Generation

Riverside Energy Resource Center to make up the Difference

UC Riverside Offers Eclipse Viewing

Community invited for safe telescope viewing of the August 21 partial eclipse

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (www.ucr.edu) — On Monday, Aug. 21, everyone in North America will experience an eclipse of the sun, with the path of totality stretching 14 states from Oregon to South Carolina.

Those looking for a safe view of the partial eclipse visible in southern California are invited to view it through multiple solar filter-equipped telescopes at the University of California, Riverside. This region will experience 62 percent moon coverage of the sun.

Hosted by UCR’s Physics and Astronomy Department, the free and public viewing will be held between 10:00 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. near the Bell Tower on campus. Community members should purchase pay-by-space parking in Lot 4 or Lot 6.

This is the first solar eclipse visible in the US since October 2014 and the last one in southern California until the year 2023.

The department has shared additional information about the 2017 solar eclipse and how to view it safely on its website.

Vivint Solar Offer’s Suggestions on Saving Energy During the Eclipse

California has more solar power installed than any other state, with nearly 4.9 million homes powered by solar. Ahead of the Solar Eclipse on Monday, Vivint Solar has created an infographic that shares 7 ways Californians can save energy, as it’s predicted that 4.194B watts of solar energy in California will be lost during the eclipse.

A few of the tips include: