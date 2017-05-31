Summer Concert Series Moves to Veterans Park this Season

Fontana, Ca. – The City of Fontana is serving up the same exciting line-up of performances during the 2017 Summer Concert Series, the only difference this year is the new location. Mark your calendar for 7 p.m. every Thursday, starting June 8th through July 27th and head over to Veterans Park, located at 17225 Merrill Avenue for evenings packed with entertainment. Bring your family and friends to this year’s free summer concert series and experience a variety of sounds that are sure to please. Spend your evenings participating in activities, visiting vendors, enjoying giveaways, and dancing to different musical groups and genres.

Bands and performance dates are as follows:

Thursday, June 8 – Soto (Funk, Latin & Top 40’s)

Thursday, June 15 – Neon Nation (80’s)

Thursday, June 22 – Yard Sale (Top 40’s)

Thursday, June 29 – Tom Nolan Band (Rock & Soul)

Thursday, July 6 – Blue Breeze Band (Motown, R&B, Jazz)

Thursday, July 13 – Woodie and the Longboards/Heartache Tonight (Beach Boys & Eagles Tribute)

Thursday, July 20 – Fresh (R&B, Latin & Top 40’s)

Thursday, July 27 – Contemporary Praise (Gospel)

If you would like to become a vendor or for more information regarding the Fontana Summer Concert Series, please call (909) 349-6900 or visit Events.Fontana.org.