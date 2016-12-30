Call for Entries for the 2017 American Advertising Awards Competition is Now Open

The Inland Empire’s winners of Inland Empire’s American Advertising Awards will be honored during a gala on March 17 at the Historic Mission Inn Hotel and Spa in Riverside.

Ontario, CA – American Advertising Federation – Inland Empire To Award Best Advertising Created in the Inland Empire The American Advertising Federation Inland Empire Chapter has issued its Call for Entries for the 2017 American Advertising Awards Competition honoring exceptional advertising created in the Inland Empire.

The American Advertising Awards honors advertising excellence in all media in over 200 categories including online, non-traditional, print, broadcast and out-of-home. It is the first level of a three-tiered national competition that is the advertising industry’s largest. The American Advertising Awards is the advertising industry’s largest and most representative competition for creative excellence with about 40,000 entries in local competitions each year. The three-tier national competition is conducted annually by the American Advertising Federation, advertising’s largest industry association and the only one to represent the interests of all facets of advertising: advertisers, agencies, suppliers and media.

Work created by college students is eligible for the competition’s student track. The 2016 Inland Empire Student competition was the 7th largest in the nation. A student gala will occur immediately preceding a professional gala.

Work winning awards at the local level is then eligible to compete in the second level of competition, the AAF District 15 American Advertising Awards, conducted in April and AAF-Inland Empire – American Advertising Awards includes winners from the competitions in Inland Empire, Los Angeles, Orange County, Palm Springs, San Diego, Las Vegas, Santa Barbara, Bakersfield and Northern Los Angeles. District winners are then eligible for entry in the National American Advertising Awards competition. National winners will be honored at the American Advertising Awards celebration during the American Advertising Federation’s ADMERICA conference in New Orleans this June. In order to win a national American Advertising ADDY Award, local entrants must first enter their work in the Inland Empire American Advertising Awards competition and win at both the local and district levels.

All entries must be received by January 27 at one of three drop off locations throughout the Inland Empire. Proceeds from the American Advertising Awards help support the AAF-Inland Empire’s educational programs, public service projects and proactive government relations efforts. For more information or to receive an American Advertising Awards entry packet contact Mark Landon, American Advertising Awards chair, at 909-986-7502 or Mark@Landonagency.com, or visit www.AAF-InlandEmpire.com.