CBU Lancers’ Sports Review
Women’s Golf: Repeat Bid Starts Strong
2/20/2017 | CORONA, Calif. – A remarkable comeback led California Baptist University to a playoff-hole victory at its host tournament last season, but the 10th-ranked Lancers looked to make their path to a repeat less dramatic in Monday’s first round of the CBU Invitational.
Despite some challenging, muddy conditions, CBU jumped out to a 12-stroke lead, with a 298 first-round tally, at its Invite hosted at the Eagle Glen Golf Club. Sonoma State and Simon Fraser – the No. 29 and 21 teams in NCAA Division II, respectively – trail the Lancers in second and third, with at 310 and 311.
Men’s Golf: Gonzalez Notches Weekly Award Again
2/20/2017 | RIVERSIDE, Calif. – For the third week in a row, California Baptist University earned the PacWest Golfer of the Week award, with Greg Gonzalez scoring the honor for the second time over that span.
It came after Gonzalez won the first tournament of his career at the Visit Stockton Cactus Thaw. It was held at the Brookside Country Club, which will host the 2017 NCAA Division II West/South Central Regional, making the Cactus Thaw a regional preview.
Men’s Volleyball: CBU Takes Stanford to Five
2/18/2017 | Box Score -RIVERSIDE, Calif. – California Baptist University took sixth-ranked Stanford to the wire Saturday night, just dropping a 3-2 match (25-20, 20-25, 17-25, 25-16, 15-11).
The Lancers drop to 3-11 on the season, 1-9 in Mountain Pacific Sports Federation. The Cardinal improves to 9-5 overall and 6-3 in conference play with the win.
Men’s Basketball: The Final Push
2/18/2017 | Box Score – BELMONT, Calif. – No. 5-ranked California Baptist University closed out its second trip to the Bay Area with a 67-62 win over Notre Dame de Namur Saturday afternoon.
The Lancers improve to 24-2 overall with their fourth-straight win, sitting 16-2 in conference. It moves CBU back even with Hawai’i Pacific for first place in the PacWest standings with two games left in the regular season. The Argonauts drop to 4-20 on the year, 2-16 in the PacWest.
Women’s Basketball: Lancers Win Their Share
2/18/2017 | Box Score – BELMONT, Calif. – While California Baptist University has been in no sharing mood this season, the fourth-ranked Lancers in NCAA Division II secured at least a share of the PacWest regular-season championship in an 84-67 road victory at Notre Dame de Namur Saturday afternoon.