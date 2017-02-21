CBU Lancers’ Sports Review

2/20/2017 | CORONA, Calif. – A remarkable comeback led California Baptist University to a playoff-hole victory at its host tournament last season, but the 10th-ranked Lancers looked to make their path to a repeat less dramatic in Monday’s first round of the CBU Invitational.



Despite some challenging, muddy conditions, CBU jumped out to a 12-stroke lead, with a 298 first-round tally, at its Invite hosted at the Eagle Glen Golf Club. Sonoma State and Simon Fraser – the No. 29 and 21 teams in NCAA Division II, respectively – trail the Lancers in second and third, with at 310 and 311.

Men's Golf: Gonzalez Notches Weekly Award Again



It came after Gonzalez won the first tournament of his career at the Visit Stockton Cactus Thaw. It was held at the Brookside Country Club, which will host the 2017 NCAA Division II West/South Central Regional, making the Cactus Thaw a regional preview. 2/20/2017 | RIVERSIDE, Calif. – For the third week in a row, California Baptist University earned the PacWest Golfer of the Week award , withscoring the honor for the second time over that span.It came after Gonzalez won the first tournament of his career at the Visit Stockton Cactus Thaw. It was held at the Brookside Country Club, which will host the 2017 NCAA Division II West/South Central Regional, making the Cactus Thaw a regional preview.