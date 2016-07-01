City of Rancho Cucamonga’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular

The Inland Empire’s Premier 4th of July Celebration

Rancho Cucamonga, California – The City of Rancho Cucamonga invites you to come celebrate our Nations freedom by attending the 2016 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular presented by Mark Christopher Auto Center! Join us, Monday July 4th, at LoanMart Field at the Rancho Cucamonga Epicenter, 8408 Rochester Avenue in Rancho Cucamonga for a fun-filled patriotic evening. Stadium gates open at 6:00 p.m., with pre-fireworks show activities starting at 6:30 p.m. and fireworks at 9:00 p.m. sharp.

You can purchase single seats admission ($9.00 prior to July 4th; $10.00 day of event, if available) or bring a group of four and purchase a table for $60.00 prior to July 4th. You can purchase your tickets online (additional fee for internet sales) at www.RCpark.com, by phone (909) 477-2752, or in person at the Lewis Family Playhouse Box Office; 12505 Cultural Center Drive.

The Rancho Cucamonga Fire District reminds you that ALL fireworks are illegal in Rancho Cucamonga and encourages you to attend professional firework displays.

For additional information regarding the 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular or other Community Services programs, events, and sponsorship opportunities, please call (909) 477-2760 or visit www.RCpark.com.