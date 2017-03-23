Skip to main content
Community Connect’ s 6th Annual Mardi Crawl Celebration

Mardi Crawl 2017

Over 350 crawlers will descend downtown on March 31, 2017 for Community Connect’ s 6th Annual Mardi Crawl Celebration.

Riverside, CA – This Mardi Gras-themed pub crawl benefits the important work of Community Connect. This year we celebrate 51 years serving Riverside County! “Crawlers” will begin at Loft.84 in Downtown Riverside (5:00pm registration, 6pm start time). Group leaders will escort revelers to four of our twelve participating downtown bars to enjoy $2 specialty drinks, complimentary appetizers, raffle prizes, and entertainment! Participating locations include Loft 84, Mario’s Place, The Menagerie, Romano’s, and Worthington’s Tavern.

Purchase 30 tickets and immediately become an event sponsor AND have your own private group. Become a SPONSOR and get even more recognition. No physical tickets will be sent. Register and you’re on the list. Please select the king/queen candidate(s) who should get your vote! Each dollar counts as one vote and the winner will be announced the night of the event. To add additional votes, see our candidates list below to add additional votes. Even if you’re not attending, you can help one of our king and queen candidates who are helping us raise funds for our seven important programs.

All proceeds of the Mardi Crawl festivities benefit Community Connect. Community Connect is a nonprofit organization serving over 250,000 people each year through a multitude of social services including 211 Riverside County, housing assistance, transportation assistance, advocacy and protection of the elderly, a suicide prevention hotline, volunteer matching, an alternative sentencing program, and its Nonprofit Resource Center.

To register for the event and/or to vote for your favorite for Royal Court candidate, you can vote on www.connectriverside.org/crawl. You can also contact Ricardo Carranza at (951) 328-8284 or at ricardo@connectriverside.org. Sponsorship opportunities are available for all events.

Visit the Community Connect website at www.connectriverside.org

CSUSB Study Indicates Homeownership Leads to Higher Education, Lower Crime