CSUSB Social Work Clean Parks Project Helps Clean Veterans Park in Fontana

Photo Credit: Amber Croteau

Fontana, CA – On Saturday February 25th, the CSUSB Social Work Clean Parks Project held its first community volunteer park clean up event at Veterans Park in Fontana. The event was organized in direct response to a survey conducted by the group, of downtown Fontana residents, forty percent of whom responded that they were dissatisfied by the cleanliness of local parks. The CSUSB Social Work Clean Parks Project was formed by Fontana resident, Evelyn Martinez and her classmates Erin Durham, Annette Schulte, and Kayla Van Horne all of whom are third year students in the CSUSB Social Work Bachelors program.

The city of Fontana Public Works Department provided all cleaning supplies for the event and the Community Services Department allowed the group to reserve a park shelter for the event, free of charge. Manager Joe Long of Walmart and Manager Judy Alvarega of Starbucks on Foothill Boulevard graciously provided refreshments for all volunteers. Youth Pastor Steven Perales, of Calvary Chapel Summit Church worked with the students to help gather volunteers for this event from his congregation. About thirty volunteers came out Saturday morning to collect trash, rake leaves, and tidy up Veterans Park, which is located at 17255 Merrill Avenue. This event is the first, in what the group hopes, will be monthly events to help combat the concern over park cleanliness in Fontana.

To find out more information on upcoming events please find the group on Facebook at CSUSB Social Work Clean Parks Project or contact Event director, Erin Durham at durhe300@coyote.csusb.edu