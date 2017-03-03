Kyle Mastin Presents: Creating a Culture for High Performing Teams

Kyle Mastin to Present at the The American Marketing Association in Riverside

Riverisde, CA – In today’s world, it is clear that most thriving companies possess something that others don’t; CULTURE. We will break down what a thriving culture looks like for high performing teams and offer ideas and solutions for building an incredible company culture to accelerate businesses to the next level. Not only will this help retain existing team members, but it will open the doors to recruiting the best players in a competitive workforce.

Kyle brings his experiences running Pulse Marketing, winner of the 2016 Agency of the Year, at the Inland Empire Media Awards. “We are blessed to have an incredibly passionate team, who will do whatever it takes to exceed expectations and support our client’s journey. In our culture, we believe that alone we are smart, but together we are brilliant.”

March 16, 2017 11:30am – 1:00pm. Cafe Sevilla – 3252 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, CA 92507

Three Takeaways about Culture

What Is “Culture” and how does it benefit everyone?

Millennials in the workforce and how to maximize their performance.

Creating a culture of employee engagement.

About Kyle Mastin

Kyle Mastin is the President of Pulse Marketing, an award-winning full-service Marketing Firm dedicated to innovation. Blending strategic marketing plans with the art of rich creative services, they redefine marketing by looking beyond conventional ideas. Pulse Marketing is a culture driven agency who’s mission is to accelerate their client’s presence and transform them into industry leaders through strategy and creativity giving them the competitive edge in print, advertising, social media, internet marketing, video, and web design.

Kyle also serves on the American Advertising Federation – Inland Empire.