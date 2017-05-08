Doors Open May 11! Wonder What Is Inside Riverside’s Historic Downtown Buildings?

Annual event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. gives the public a chance to see architecture, ask questions

RIVERSIDE, Ca. – Doors Open is back! The City of Riverside, in partnership with the Old Riverside Foundation, the Riverside Arts Council, the Riverside Downtown Partnership, and the Mission Inn Museum and Foundation, is hosting the city’s second annual Doors Open event.

Doors Open events began more than 30 years ago in France and have since spread across Europe, North America, and Australia. These events provide free access to captivating historic sites that are often closed to the public or available on a limited basis.

By opening the doors to these architectural gems, event organizers hope to increase awareness of historic architecture and the community’s collective heritage.

“This event showcases Riverside’s historic architecture, which spans more than a century and is part of the Downtown soul,” said Erin Gettis, Principal Planner and Historic Preservation Officer for the City of Riverside. “Last year’s event drew more than a thousand attendees!”

Guests will be taken on a riveting tour of each exquisite building and will learn about each building’s intriguing history. Tours begin at 6 p.m. and continue every twenty minutes. A number of downtown restaurants located in historic buildings will be offering specials before, during, and after the tours.

Visitors can stop at the event’s information station outside the Main Library, 3581 Mission Inn Avenue, and pick up a map or use the event’s website – www.doorsopenriverside.com — to locate participating buildings and get directions.

Some of the historic buildings that will be opening their doors include: Fox Theater, Metropolitan Museum, Municipal Auditorium, First Church of Christ Scientist, First Congregational Church, Universalist Unitarian Church, the RCC Center for Social Justice and Civil Liberties (former Citrus Trust), the Culver Center for the Arts (former Rouse Department Store), and the California Museum of Photography (former Kress Department Store), the Arcade Building occupied by Krieger & Stewart, Loft.84 in the Aurea Vista Building, the Bonnett Building and more.

A complete list of participating locations, selected images and restaurant specials only available during the event can be found at www.doorsopenriverside.com or view the promotional video: