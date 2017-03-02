Eight Riverside City College Students Qualify for Skills USA State Competition

Above: Instructor Sunny Siu, Daniel Long, Phoebe Vu, Instructor Patrick Scullin, Megan Moore, Cassandra Caldwell

Riverside, CA – Eight Riverside City College students qualified for the 50th Annual State SkillsUSA Competition in April.

SkillsUSA is the largest demonstration career annual competition in the nation. Over 300,000 high school and college-level students participate in the regional, state and national competitions each year.

The competition was held at San Bernardino Valley College. The College swept the awards in Advertising Design, and overall the students captured five gold awards two silvers and a bronze.

“I am very proud of our CTE students that have volunteered their time and effort to compete in SkillsUSA on behalf of RCC,” Patrick Scullin, associate professor, Applied Digital Media, said. “Thanks to their hard work and the support of their instructors they have done very well. They now have the opportunity to test their skills and compete against other students from around the State at the California championship.”

Here is a list of students who medaled at the regional competition and will compete in the state competition:

Photography — Cassandra Caldwell, Gold

Megan Moore, Gold T-Shirt Design — Kristina LoVerso, Gold

In addition to competing, students got the opportunity to network and practice job application skills by completing a resume and participating in job interviews with industry representatives.

“SkillsUSA has not only given me confidence in my abilities, but also the validation that I am capable of succeeding in my chosen career path” LoVerso said.